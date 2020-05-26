Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi 10X 5G Based On MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Launched News oi-Vivek

Redmi has launched a new 5G capable smartphone -- the Redmi 10X Pro 5G in China. This is the latest and the first smartphone from the company based on the Dimensity 820 SoC, the latest mid-range processor from MediaTek along with features like HDR10+ and 180Hz touch sampling rate support.

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G is one of the most affordable 5G capable smartphones from the company and there is also another variant of the same called the Redmi 10X 5G with identical design with a few hardware differences and costs even lesser.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi 10X 5G Specifications

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G bestows a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Unlike most of the modern smartphones, it does not have a punch-hole or a pop-up selfie camera. Instead, the device has a bit dated water-drop notch and the display is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the back panel is also made from the same material.

Along with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G offers 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G offers 6/8GB RAM with 64/128/256GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top and these are also one of the first pairs of phones to ship with the latest iteration of MIUI with improved security and privacy features.

The quad-camera array at the back of the Redmi 10X Pro 5G consists of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. Besides, the device has a 20MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording. The Redmi 10X 5G has a triple camera setup, again with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera.

A 4,520 mAh battery fuels the Redmi 10X Pro 5G and the Redmi 10X 5G. The Pro moniker supports 33W fast charging, whereas the regular model is complaint with 22.5W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Pricing And Availability

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for 2,299 Yuan (Approx Rs. 23,000) and the other variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails for 2,599 Yuan (Approx Rs. 26,000).

The Redmi 10X 5G comes is available in four different options with the entry-level model offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for 1,599 Yuan (Approx Rs. 16,000) and the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB costs 1799 Yuan (Approx Rs. 81,000). The two other models with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage costs 2099 Yuan (Approx Rs. 21,000) and 2399 Yuan (Approx Rs. 24,000), respectively.

