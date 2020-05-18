Just In
MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G SoC With Up To 80MP Camera Support Announced
MediaTek has announced yet another upper mid-range 5G smartphone chipset -- the Dimensity 820 based on 7nm fabrication. The latest processor from MTK offers better performance when compared to the Dimensity 800, thanks to higher CPU clock speeds.
The MediaTek Dimensity 820 is an octa-core processor with four high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A76 with a clock speed of 2.6GHz and four efficient cores based on ARM Cortex-A55 with a clock speed of 2GHz.
The chipset comes with the Arm Mali G57 MC5 GPU with support for HyperEngine 2.0 that promises to enhance the gaming performance of the smartphone by keeping the device cool. At max, the processor can drive an FHD+ resolution screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The custom MediaTek APU 3.0 can offer up to 300% faster ETHZ AI benchmark performance compared to the competition and AI also helps with some of the camera-centric features like objects, scenes, or people recognition.
The ISP on the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC can support up to 80MP single camera or a dual-camera setup (32+16MP) along with 4K video recording support. This reaffirms that a phone with the Dimensity 820 SoC could feature a 48MP or a 64MP camera. The Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone to feature this processor.
In terms of connectivity, the built-in 5G modem supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The model supports MediaTek 5G UltraSave Network Detection and MediaTek 5G UltraSave Content Detection along with Dynamic BWP and C-DRX (Connected Mode DRX). These technologies make sure that the chipset will consume less power even when the device is connected to a 5G network and receiving/sending a huge chunk of data.
The processor also supports dual-SIM 5G (5G+5G) with VoNR (Voice or New Radio) technology developed to offer calling services between two 5G devices. Additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11/ac are also supported on the Dimensity 820 SoC.
A Capable Mid-Range 5G Processor
Looking at the specs-sheet, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 looks like a capable 5G processor that is likely to be featured on many mid-range smartphones. The processor will be competing against the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and the HiSilicon Kirin 820.
