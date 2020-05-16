Huawei P40 Lite 5G Powered By Kirin 820 SoC Officially Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei had introduced its flagship P40 series earlier this year. The company had introduced the P40, P40 Prom, and the P40 Pro+ variants in the new series. Now, Huawei has expanded this series with the launch of a new member called P40 Lite 5G. The handset has been announced for the European region and is basically a rebadged Nova 7 SE 5G. Here is all you need to know:

Huawei P40 Lite Full Specifications And Features

The Huawei P40 Lite is launched with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel which offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and delivers a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a punch-hole for the selfie camera which is placed on the top-left corner.

In terms of photography, the device employs a quad-camera setup at the rear which comprises a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Remaining sensors onboard include an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture.

Upfront, the punch-hole houses a 16MP selfie camera which also helps with the video calling. As for the processor, the Huawei P40 Lite is equipped with the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G processor. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Software-wise, the device will make use of Android 10 OS but will come void of Google services and apps.

The device features a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel for biometric authentication. It offers USB Type-C, dual VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The device also has support for 5G connectivity. It has a 4,000 mAh battery unit keeping the lights on which is backed by 40W Quick Charging.

Huawei P40 Lite Price And Availability

The Huawei P40 Lite is announced with EUR 399 price tag which is approximately Rs. 32,762 in Indian currency. It is already up for pre-orders in the European market and will be available for sale starting May 29, 2020. It is unknown if Huawei plans on introducing this device in India anytime in the coming months. But, we will keep you posted with all the latest information on the same.

Best Mobiles in India