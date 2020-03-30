ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48MP Camera Launched

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has finally hit the markets and is one of the affordable 5G smartphones from the Chinese company. The Lite version of the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro features a waterdrop notch and a similar quad-camera setup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC powers the smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch, Price
     

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch, Price

    The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite was launched with a price tag of £ 349, roughly Rs. 29,200 and will be available across the European market starting from May. There's still no word about the launch and availability in the Indian market yet.

    Xiaomi has also launched the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro in the European market. Both these devices were rolled out in China last month for CNY 3,999, which is approximately Rs. 42,200. The Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro smartphones were supposed to launch on March 31 in India, but it's now been postponed due to the lockdown in the country.

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Features

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Features

    The Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with a waterdrop notch. An octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage powers the smartphone. Presently, the RAM and storage details of the Mi Note 10 haven't been revealed yet.

    Some of the other details include a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Mi Note 10 Lite 5G device also supports Quick Charge 3.5. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Camera Specifications
     

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Camera Specifications

    Both Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro features the world's first 108MP camera and is currently considered as one of the best camera smartphones. However, the Lite version will be swapping the 108MP for a 48MP primary sensor. Other camera specifications include features like Night Mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. There's a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    Read More About: news smartphones xiaomi mi
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
