Best Xiaomi 48MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In India

    The smartphone industry has seen some major competitions in the past few years ever since the Chinese manufacturers ventured into the market. Multiple brands have set their foot in the global market, pleasing audiences with their products. It comes as no surprise that these brands have been successful amongst the consumers by offering them affordable yet capable devices.

    Xiaomi has been one of the most popular Chinese brands not only in India but globally as well. Last year, the brand stuttered the smartphone industry by launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro packed with a dual-lens camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. This was the first-ever affordable smartphone in the world (under Rs. 15,000) that offered this powerful camera setup.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro was one of the hottest selling devices in the country. Not only the camera, but it also offered some other capable hardware. Xiaomi already has introduced two successors of this device. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro have been introduced with a 48MP camera sensor.

    Now, you might be wondering why we are speaking about the Redmi Note series. Well, we have compiled a list of best Xiaomi smartphones that offer a 48MP camera setup. The aforementioned devices are a few of them. Let's have a look at the remaining ones:

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture in Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, (48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture in Note 9 Pro), PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording
    • 32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C
    • 5020mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, PDAF, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 6P lens, PDAF, EIS, 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
