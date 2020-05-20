Just In
MIUI 12 Global Update: Here’s The Official List Of Eligible Devices
After its announcement in China, the latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin, MIUI 12 has been launched globally. While it brings revamped visuals, improved privacy controls, and better dark mode among other notable features, the beta phase of the MIUI 12 rollout will debut from next week.
MIUI 12 brings navigation gestures seen in stock Android 10, floating windows, new quick reply feature, and a new universal casting capability supporting Miracast standard. The MIUI 12 update is all set to be rolled out to select devices in June. And, the second batch of smartphones is likely to get the update soon after. Below is the list of MIUI 12 eligible or supported smartphones and the update schedule as well.
MIUI 12 Global Eligible Devices
The phase 1 of the MIUI 12 global update is all set to take place by the end of June. And, it will be rolled out to a slew of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones including the ones mentioned below.
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
On the other hand, the company is yet to reveal when the second phase of MIUI 12 update will be rolled out. However, it will be rolled out to a slew of devices in the Redmi and Poco series. But there is no confirmation regarding the same. These are detailed below.
- Redmi Note 9 series - Note 9, Note 9s, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 7 series - Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 series - Redmi Note 8, Note 8T, Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 7 series - Redmi 7, 7A
- Redmi 8 series - Redmi 8, 8A, 8A Dual
- Redmi 6 series - Redmi 6, 6A, 6 Pro, Note 6 Pro
- Poco series - Poco F1, Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 series - Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series - Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9 series - Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 series - Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 series - Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 3
- Redmi Note 5 series - Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- Redmi Y2, S2, Y3
- Xiaomi Mi MAX 3
The list of eligible smartphones goes on as some devices are launched with different monikers in different regions. And, it is said that all the devices except for the Mi MIX 3 5G, which is the first 5G smartphone from the company will get the update.
