Xiaomi MIUI 12 With Enhanced Privacy, Dark Mode Launching Today
Xiaomi is all set to rollout the new MIUI 12 custom skin today (May 19), which was already launched in China last month. Apart from MIUI 12, Xiaomi is expected to announce a couple of other products as well, including a few smartphones. However, these products could be slightly different from the Chinese launch.
How To Watch Xiaomi MIUI 12 Event
Xiaomi global event is timed at 8 PM GMT. This means that it'll be 1:30 AM in India (which is technically May 20). The global event can be viewed online on various sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Looking at the Chinese launch event, we have an idea of what to expect from the global launch. At the same time, the list of products and even a few features on MIUI 12 could be slightly different as these are going to be exclusively available in the global market, including India.
Xiaomi MIUI 12 Privacy Enhancer
The MIUI 12 is said to have improved UI integration with smartphones. Users can expect to see a revamped settings app with animated icons, floating windows, and more. Mi Share, health-related app enhancements, privacy features are also to be introduced.
Speaking of privacy, Xiaomi is bringing App behavior records to MIUI 12, along with 'allow once' location permission feature to track apps accessing Android permissions. Suppose an app tries to meddle with other data, Xiaomi users will be notified with the new MIUI 12.
Xiaomi MIUI 12: What To Expect
We've already come across multiple reports that have hinted at various features on the MIUI 12. Firstly, the MIUI 12 is expected to include a minimalist, neat UI with a design-first approach. MIUI 12 is set to feature three unique rendering engines that are said to come with many animations across Xiaomi smartphones.
Some of the other expected features include G2 continuous curves, real-time colors, real-time blur, and more. What's more, the MIUI 12 is said to bring in an iOS-like control center, gesture-based navigation, app drawer, and even live super wallpapers. Additionally, Xiaomi is bringing in an enhanced Dark Mode that is said to support more apps. Features like Wallpaper Dimming are also expected on MIUI 12.
