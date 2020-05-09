Just In
MIUI 12 Global Launch Likely Set For May 19: Notable Features, Eligible Smartphones And More
The latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM, the MIUI was announced late last month alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. Based on the latest iteration of Android, this custom ROM seems to be all set to be launched in the global market as early as this month.
Well, the MIUI 12 is pegged to be launched globally on May 19. This information is yet to be officially confirmed but a cryptic message posted on Twitter by the official MIUI handle hints that the MIUI 12 global launch could be set for May 19. In addition to launching the custom skin, the company is likely to reveal the global rollout schedule as well on the same day.
|
MIUI 12 Launch Date Hinted
As mentioned above, the tweet shows that a puzzle that reveals the global launch date of the MIUI 12. The decoded result reveals the number 19 hinting that May 19 could be the date. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect the company to reveal further details regarding the same in the coming days.
Also, the timeline of rolling out the update to each eligible device will also be revealed sometime soon. When MIUI 12 announcement, the company confirmed that the update will be rolled out starting from late June.
List Of Eligible Smartphones
Besides this, Xiaomi shared a list of eligible smartphones that will get the MIUI 12 update in China. Some notable Xiaomi smartphones getting the update in the first and second batches of rollout are Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9 series, Mi 8 series and others. Check out the list of devices to get MIUI 12 from here.
Notable MIUI 12 Features
Detailing on the notable features of the MIUI 12 update, the company has revealed some aspects such as the addition of graphics and visuals complementing the text, a more simplified interface, Android 10-like navigation gestures, revamped system animations, and more.
Besides these, the MIUI 12 comes with a few changes on the privacy front. It brings Flare, which keeps a tab on all permissions granted to various apps. The Barbed Wire feature lets users give permissions to apps only for a limited period of time and the Mask System prevents apps from gaining access to information such as IMEI number, call logs, calendar, and more.
