MIUI 12 To Offer Improved Privacy Protection For Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is achieving many great feats in the smartphone industry. While the company already introduced a 108MP camera sensor in the Mi Note 10 Pro, speculations suggest that it could be the first smartphone brand to launch a device with a 150MP camera sensor. Besides the hardware aspects, Xiaomi also seems to focus on user privacy.

On Thursday, the Chinese company unveiled the Xiaomi Privacy Brand along with a logo. This move represents the brand's intention to protect users' information security and privacy. The company claims that its privacy brand logo will be applied to the upcoming products and services. Also, it reflects the significance of user privacy protection and the same commitment to users.

Xiaomi Privacy Brand Details

Xiaomi has continued to improve on user security and privacy on its custom ROM MIUI. The interface provides reliable capabilities for privacy protection and works to achieve improved user privacy protection on the technical aspect. Furthermore, Xiaomi has self-developed and open-sourced the Mobile AI Compute Engine (MACE) framework. This AI framework has been developed specifically for mobile terminals.

It is highly secure as user data need not be uploaded to the cloud and offline computing can be carried out directly on the mobile terminal itself. This offline model tech lets maximize users' privacy.

For completed protect privacy, Xiaomi has come up with a complete information security management system. This adheres to the six privacy protection principles of transparency and openness, purpose initiation, data, compliance review, security protection, and clear responsibilities. To put in simple words, Xiaomi is committed to building a privacy brand trusted by users.

Furthermore, Xiaomi used differential privacy in the system-a leading privacy protection algorithm. It is none other than a system for publicly sharing information about a dataset by explaining the pattern groups with the dataset while retaining information about individuals in the dataset.

What We Think

We can expect more details regarding Xiaomi Privacy Brand to be unveiled officially on April 27 when the company launches its custom skin MIUI 12. Having said that, we can expect MIUI 12 to have upgraded privacy protection than the previous iterations of the custom skin.

Best Mobiles in India