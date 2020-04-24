ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MIUI 12 To Offer Improved Privacy Protection For Users

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is achieving many great feats in the smartphone industry. While the company already introduced a 108MP camera sensor in the Mi Note 10 Pro, speculations suggest that it could be the first smartphone brand to launch a device with a 150MP camera sensor. Besides the hardware aspects, Xiaomi also seems to focus on user privacy.

    MIUI 12 To Offer Improved Privacy Protection For Users

     

    On Thursday, the Chinese company unveiled the Xiaomi Privacy Brand along with a logo. This move represents the brand's intention to protect users' information security and privacy. The company claims that its privacy brand logo will be applied to the upcoming products and services. Also, it reflects the significance of user privacy protection and the same commitment to users.

    Xiaomi Privacy Brand Details

    Xiaomi has continued to improve on user security and privacy on its custom ROM MIUI. The interface provides reliable capabilities for privacy protection and works to achieve improved user privacy protection on the technical aspect. Furthermore, Xiaomi has self-developed and open-sourced the Mobile AI Compute Engine (MACE) framework. This AI framework has been developed specifically for mobile terminals.

    It is highly secure as user data need not be uploaded to the cloud and offline computing can be carried out directly on the mobile terminal itself. This offline model tech lets maximize users' privacy.

    For completed protect privacy, Xiaomi has come up with a complete information security management system. This adheres to the six privacy protection principles of transparency and openness, purpose initiation, data, compliance review, security protection, and clear responsibilities. To put in simple words, Xiaomi is committed to building a privacy brand trusted by users.

    Furthermore, Xiaomi used differential privacy in the system-a leading privacy protection algorithm. It is none other than a system for publicly sharing information about a dataset by explaining the pattern groups with the dataset while retaining information about individuals in the dataset.

     

    What We Think

    We can expect more details regarding Xiaomi Privacy Brand to be unveiled officially on April 27 when the company launches its custom skin MIUI 12. Having said that, we can expect MIUI 12 to have upgraded privacy protection than the previous iterations of the custom skin.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news miui smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X