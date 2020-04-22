Xiaomi Teases Enhanced Dark Mode On MIUI 12 Launching On April 27 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is set to rollout the MIUI 12 custom skin for Android on April 27. As the 12th major software update, Xiaomi is said to have enhanced a couple of features for better user experience. One of the key highlights of the upcoming MIUI 12 is the dark mode. Dubbed as Dark Mode 2.0, Xiaomi has released a few details.

MIUI 12 With Dark Mode

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Dark Mode 2.0 has a feature called font-weight adjustment, where the software will automatically adjust the text to suitable bold. The purpose of this feature is to reduce the glare and the blur of the text. It is said that Xiaomi is bringing in this feature on top of the dynamic font system introduced with MIUI 11.

Xiaomi has even posted an image on Weibo to show how the font-weight is automatically rendered. The image shows a 580 font-weight while in dark mode and 630 in light mode. The font-weight adjustment also has a contrast feature for a better reading experience.

Additionally, Xiaomi notes that the Dark Mode 2.0 on MIUI 12 will dynamically adapt based on ambient light. The Chinese firm is trying to better control the brightness and contrast difference between the black background and white text. This could be better than grayscale implementation and will ensure easy reading on your mobile device.

New Features With Dark Mode 2.0

As part of the Dark Mode 2.0, Xiaomi has brought in a feature called Wallpaper Dimming. According to the Chinese company, Dark Mode 2.0 won't dim the wallpaper uniformly but will simulate a gradual transition of light on the wallpaper. Wallpaper Dimming is said to be based on a day and night cycle.

However, a few things remain unclear. For one, we don't know if the Wallpaper Dimming on MIUI 12 will run only on select images. If Xiaomi can make this function on any image, it would certainly be interesting to see it shape out.

Apart from the Dark Mode 2.0, Xiaomi has teased a couple of new features coming to Mi and Redmi smartphones with MIUI 12, which is expected to run on roughly 40 different models. The Xiaomi is expected to tease a few more feature ahead of the MIUI 12 debut on April 27.

