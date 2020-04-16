Just In
MIUI 12 Leak Shows Focus Mode, Refresh Rate Settings And More
Xiaomi released its latest custom ROM, the MIUI 11 last year. Since the rollout of this UI, the company has been steadily updating its smartphones to run this custom operating system. And, the latest devices were launched with the same out-of-the-box. Also, the company is rolling out newer features to the MIUI 11 and some of them are Always-on Display, improved visuals, etc.
Since the advent of this year, there are speculations regarding the next-generation MIUI 11 custom skin, which is the MIUI 12. While there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the next iteration of its custom ROM, it is believed to be launched sometime later this year. And, leaks and rumors regarding the same have revealed some features that the MIUI 12 might bring.
MIUI 12 Leaks Via Mi Settings App
In a recent development, the MIUI 12 UI has been accidentally leaked on the Mi Community forum. Usually, Xiaomi uploads the beta versions of its system apps to the closed community of beta testers to get their feedback via the Mi Community forums. Recently, the company shard the Mi Settings app and the APK of the same has been analyzed by XDA Developers revealing some features. It appears to be radically different from that of the previous iterations of the app.
New MIUI 12 Features
The screenshots of MIUI 12 that have been leaked show some features. Firstly, it shows a completely revamped Refresh Rate Settings under Display. This will feature new animations and power consumption details for various refresh rates. The second one is the Focus Mode that will be available as a new tab in the Screen time settings. This tab will show the weekly usage in a new graph style. Besides this, there is an individual app usage section that gets a cleaner UI.
What We Think
The overall design of the MIUI 12 UI looks cleaner compared to its previous generation and the screenshots show that the development is in the initial stages. Also, a post on the MIUI Community's China Chapter shows that the MIUI 12 could be unveiled soon. We can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.
