Xiaomi MIUI 12 Official Teaser Is Out: What To Expect

Sometime in mid-2019, Xiaomi launched the latest generation custom skin, MIUI 11 that is based on Android 10. Soon after the official announcement of the same, several Mi and Redmi smartphones received the update to this latest custom ROM. While it brought many new features that fans were waiting for, the next-generation UI, the MIUI 12 has started hitting the rumor mills.

Previously, there were claims that the MIUI 12 is in the making and it was stated that the same will bring much-awaited features such as a system-wide dark mode. It was confirmed by the Xiaomi General Manager of Public Relations, Xu Jieyun. Now, the company seems to have teased the same officially.

MIUI 12 Launch Hinted

In a recent development, Xiaomi posted a teaser image about MIUI 12 via its official MIUI Weibo account. This confirms the development of the next-generation custom ROM and hints that it could be unveiled soon. Well, the MIUI 12 will be the sequel to the MIUI 11 that was announced back in October 2019 and rolled out to the devices in the global markets in October.

Detailing the teaser shared by the company, the MIUI 12 is likely to feature a set of new system fonts and come with a minimalist design as in its previous iteration. It shows that a gradient effect on the digit 12 hinting that there will be new color schemes and shades on MIUI 12.

What We Expect?

Given that Xiaomi is all set to reveal what new changes will be making their way to the next generation of MIUI, we can expect speculations and leaks to reveal more details in the coming weeks. As it is the 10th-anniversary edition of the custom interface, we can expect it to arrive with some highly anticipated features.

However, we cannot come to any sort of conclusion until the company reveals what exactly the MIUI 12 will feature for now. And, it is too early to speculate about the same as the MIUI 12 could be launched only in the third quarter of the year.

