    MIUI 11 Announced In India: These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get It From October 22

    Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro at a launch event in New Delhi. Along with these two devices, the company also announced MIUI 11 -- the next generation custom OS from the company. Though MIUI 11 looks a lot similar to the MIUI 10, the update does packs in a lot of new features.

    MIUI 11 Announced In India: These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get It

     

    MIUI 11 now offers an always-on display for select Mi and Redmi smartphones with OLED display. Besides, the always-on display offers a lot of customization, where a user can configure the display according to one's liking by adding custom texts.

    The update also includes a new dark mode with a wallpaper carousel where the phone automatically changes the lock screen wallpaper. The new UI also includes documents preview app and there is also a floating calculator.

    Besides these features, MIUI 11 also offers a built-in step tracker, period tracker, and there is also a quick reply feature that is useful for gamers. There is also a Mint keyboard that supports several Indian languages.

    The MIUI 11 update will be rolled out in phases. Here is the complete list of smartphones that are eligible for MIUI 11 update.

    Phase 1 (From October 22 to October 31)

    Phase 2 (From November 4 to November 12)

    • Redmi K20 Pro
    • Redmi 6
    • Redmi 6 Pro
    • Redmi 6A
    • Redmi Note 5
    • Redmi Note 5 Pro
    • Redmi 5
    • Redmi 5A
    • Redmi Note 4
    • Redmi Y1
    • Redmi Y1 Lite
    • Redmi Y2
    • Redmi 4
    • Mi MIX 2
    • Mi Max 2

    Phase 3 (November 13 to November 29)

    • Redmi Note 6 Pro
    • Redmi 7A
    • Redmi 8
    • Redmi 8A
    • Redmi Note 8

    Phase 4 (December 18 to December 26)

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
