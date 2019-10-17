MIUI 11 Announced In India: These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get It From October 22 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro at a launch event in New Delhi. Along with these two devices, the company also announced MIUI 11 -- the next generation custom OS from the company. Though MIUI 11 looks a lot similar to the MIUI 10, the update does packs in a lot of new features.

MIUI 11 now offers an always-on display for select Mi and Redmi smartphones with OLED display. Besides, the always-on display offers a lot of customization, where a user can configure the display according to one's liking by adding custom texts.

The update also includes a new dark mode with a wallpaper carousel where the phone automatically changes the lock screen wallpaper. The new UI also includes documents preview app and there is also a floating calculator.

Besides these features, MIUI 11 also offers a built-in step tracker, period tracker, and there is also a quick reply feature that is useful for gamers. There is also a Mint keyboard that supports several Indian languages.

The MIUI 11 update will be rolled out in phases. Here is the complete list of smartphones that are eligible for MIUI 11 update.

Phase 1 (From October 22 to October 31)

Poco F1

Redmi K20

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Phase 2 (From November 4 to November 12)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi MIX 2

Mi Max 2

Phase 3 (November 13 to November 29)

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

Phase 4 (December 18 to December 26)

