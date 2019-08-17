MIUI 11 Stable Version Release Is Near Says Xiaomi's Product Director News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has been testing the next iteration of its custom OS -- the MIUI 11 for quite sometimes now. Now, the company's product director, who is also the experience chief for MIUI has confirmed that the MIUI 11 stable version launch is imminent. The next custom OS from Xiaomi is expected to address some of the issues found on the MIUI 10.

MIUI 11 Expected Features

The company has recently announced that the monitoring and optimization of MIUI will receive a major haul. It is expected that the MIUI 11 will show fewer ads compared to the MIUI 10. The company has already stopped pushing ads on devices like the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro.

Though the company might not make the MIUI 11 an ad-free OS, it is expected that the brand is most likely to provide a tool to disable ads with ease.

The MIUI 11 is expected to be lighter than the MIUI 10, which might result in improved performance even on older smartphones. Xiaomi is also developing a new set of icons for the upcoming custom OS from scratch to give it a new perspective.

It is also speculated that the next version of MIUI will come with a robust battery saver mode dubbed as the ultimate power-saving mode. This mode is expected to turn off all the features except for texts and calls by turning the entire screen into black. There will be a system-wide dark mode setting, which will also help smartphones, especially the one with AMOLED screen to save battery.

Lastly, the MIUI 11 is also expected to come with smart actions, where, the phone will automatically delete the screenshots once they are shared.

Our Opinion On The MIUI 11

Just like the MIUI 10, the MIUI 11 will be based on various Android operating systems (depending on the smartphone model). However, all the phones running on MIUI 11 will have an exact set of features except for one or two. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the MIUI 11.

