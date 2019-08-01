ENGLISH

    MIUI 11 Will Show Fewer Ads, Confirms Xiaomi Executive

    The next iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM is in the works and we have been coming across a lot of details regarding the device. Talking about MIUI, the recent iterations have been receiving flak from users as the company is pushing many ads in the UI. It looks like Xiaomi is determined to improve the user experience with the upcoming version.

    MIUI 11 Will Show Fewer Ads, Confirms Xiaomi Executive

     

    Recently, the company stated that it will be closely observing ads pushed in the MIUI platform will crack down on intrusive ads and vulgar notifications. This means that the company will not remove ads completely. However, it is committed to make ads less obtrusive with the next version of the custom ROM.

    MIUI 11 To Bring Improvements

    In a recent development, Xiaomi's product director and chief MIUI experience officer confirmed that they are working towards improving the overall system stability. With improved stability, the company aims to enhance the performance.

    Besides this, Xiaomi is in plans to minimize the number of ads pushed to the UI. So, with the next big update, users of Xiaomi smartphones will see fewer ads. Previously, the brand hit the headlines as it revealed that it will deploy a new algorithm to show only relevant advertisements to users. MIUI 11 will get new tools that will disable ads.

    Previously, it was revealed by the company that advertisers need to ensure that their ads are not obtrusive. The executive also revealed that it will regular the various forms of advertising on MIUI strictly and will tighten rules for advertisers so that vulgar content is restricted. In June, it was announced that Xiaomi has already dropped pesky ads and the browser app will limit the obscene ads.

    When To Expect?

    Though MIUI 11 is expected to bring a slew of notable improvements, it remains to be known when this iteration will be announced. We can expect the announcement to happen at least after two months as it is based on Android Q. Notably, the stable Android Q update is likely to be rolled out later this month.

     

    Our Take On This Issue

    It could be annoying to see ads that are obscene, irrelevant and pesky on the smartphone. But Xiaomi is a brand that sells products with only 5% profit margin in India. Having said that, the company generates profit with its full-screen ads.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 19:32 [IST]
