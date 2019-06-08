Xiaomi MIUI To Have Fewer Invasive Ads And Notifications, Confirms Company News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has been facing a lot of criticism from users regarding the ads in its custom ROM - MIUI. Users have termed these ads to be intrusive to the overall user experience. Acknowledging this feedback from users, back in April, the company assured to revamp the MIUI custom skin by reducing the frequency of such ads.

Changes MIUI Will Get

In a recent development, a MIUI Experience General Manager took to Weibo to detail the significant changes that they will be doing to enhance the overall user experience of the custom skin further. The Xiaomi executive has stated that they will regulate the form of advertisements on MIUI making it stricter and tighten the rules for advertisers in order to prevent vulgar content.

The executive also confirmed that they have started rectifying advertisements and dropped many pesky ads. Furthermore, the company vows to reduce the advertising spots within MIUI in three months from now. Xiaomi is in plans to limit and restrict advertisements that are pushed via the Mi Browser app as well.

Besides these changes, the company aims to bring a lightweight and more refreshing custom skin in the next three months. Probably, this could mean the next iteration of the custom skin, which is the MIUI 11. Also, the pre-installed apps and tools of MIUI will serve refined ads, which aren't as intrusive as in the current version.

No End To Ads On MIUI

Well, Xiaomi has a marginal 5% percent profit on each hardware device it sells and this is the reason that its offerings are priced competitively than the ones from rival companies. So, to generate revenue, the company has to serve full-screen ads. While there was a confirmation that it will revamp the same for better user experience, there is no way that the company will put an end to the ads. It will still run advertisements but these will be less annoying.

Given that the MIUI 11, the next big iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin is all set to be launched in the coming months, we can expect major changes in the same. Until then, we need to wait for further details from the company.