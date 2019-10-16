Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Officially Announced In India: Price, Specifications, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro after all the hype in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Redmi Note 7 and has already been launched in the Chinese market. It comes with an upgraded camera setup compared to its predecessor and is the first handset in the Redmi lineup to offer quad-cameras. The Chinese manufacturer has also unveiled the standard Redmi Note 8 with a quad-camera setup. Let's have a look at the pricing and specifications:

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a Dot notch for the selfie camera.

The quad-camera module at the rear houses a 64MP Samsung GW1 ISOCELL primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera comes with 25x zoom and 8K video recording at 960fps. The Dot notch houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with 2.0Ghz clock speed and HyperEngine support.

The device features a copper plate and a heat pipe that is claimed to reduce the device temperature in check. It is launched with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

It has a dedicated microSD card slot with which you can further expand the storage. It will ship with the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 user interface. Other features include, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and Smart PA tech backed speakers. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications And Features

The Redmi Note 8 sports a smaller 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a Dot notch and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is equipped with a quad-camera setup, but unlike the Pro variant, this one has a 48MP primary sensor.

The remaining sensors are the same, i.e, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is equipped with a 13MP sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs on a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Price, and availability

The Redmi Note 8 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration will retail at Rs. 17,999.

On the other hand, the Note 8 is launched at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Both eth Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 will go up for sale starting October 21 on Amazon.

