Redmi Note 8 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Space Likely On Cards

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro were unveiled in the company's home soil China in August. Both these smartphones feature impressive specifications and are priced competitively adhering to the strategy of the company. The Redmi Note 8 was launched with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, it looks like the company is all set to bring a more powerful variant of the smartphone.

As per a recent TENAA listing, a beefed-up variant of the Redmi Note 8 featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space is likely in the making. As this variant has been listed on the certification database, we can expect it to be launched soon in China.

Redmi Note 8 8GB RAM Variant

Well, the TENAA listing shows that the Redmi Note 8 could be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Apart from this, the listing also mentions eight color options of the device including white, black, blue, red, pink, purple, green, and gray.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch

Soon after the announcement of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, the company confirmed the launch of these devices in India. Going by a tweet from Xiaomi's India Head, Manu Kumar Jain last month, the Redmi Note 8 duo will be launched in India in eight weeks. This makes us believe that Redmi smartphones will be launched in India in November, but the exact launch date remains unknown.

Expected Price In India

The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM was launched for 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) and the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM was launched for 1,199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000). There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000). When it comes to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000), 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant is priced at 1,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000).

Given that the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant is in the making, we can expect it to be priced relatively higher. However, these are the pricing of smartphones in China and their price in India will be revealed only during their cost.

What We Think

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will compete against the likes of the Realme XT, which has been launched recently in the country. It is obvious that both these smartphones with 64MP camera to compete against each other.

