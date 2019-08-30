ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Schedule Revealed

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were announced by the company in its home market China on Thursday. Redmi has hit the headlines as these are the first ones in the world to be launched with the latest MediaTek Helio G90T and the first 64MP camera smartphones to be unveiled.

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Schedule Revealed

     

    At the launch event, there was no official word regarding the global release date of these Redmi smartphones. However, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal the Indian launch date of the newly launched Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro.

    Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro India Launch

    As per the tweet, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones to be launched in India approximately after two months. He confirmed that these smartphones have to undergo testing and certification before the India launch. The rough timeline given by the executive is eight weeks. The tweet assured that they will do their best to bring these Redmi smartphones as soon as possible to the country.

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Expected Price In India

    Going by the pricing of these smartphones in China, we expect what could be the Indian pricing, but there could be differences in the same after the official launch in the country. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1,199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000), and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000).

    On the other hand, Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000), 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000).

     

    Our Opinion!

    While the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones are slated to be launched in India after a minimum of two months, Realme is also prepping to launch its first 64MP camera smartphone. Dubbed Realme XT, this smartphone could be launched sometime in September. It is obvious that both these smartphones with 64MP camera to compete against each other.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue