Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Schedule Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were announced by the company in its home market China on Thursday. Redmi has hit the headlines as these are the first ones in the world to be launched with the latest MediaTek Helio G90T and the first 64MP camera smartphones to be unveiled.

At the launch event, there was no official word regarding the global release date of these Redmi smartphones. However, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal the Indian launch date of the newly launched Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro India Launch

As per the tweet, we can expect the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones to be launched in India approximately after two months. He confirmed that these smartphones have to undergo testing and certification before the India launch. The rough timeline given by the executive is eight weeks. The tweet assured that they will do their best to bring these Redmi smartphones as soon as possible to the country.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Expected Price In India

Going by the pricing of these smartphones in China, we expect what could be the Indian pricing, but there could be differences in the same after the official launch in the country. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000), 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1,199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,000), and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000).

On the other hand, Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1,399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000), 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000).

Our Opinion!

While the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones are slated to be launched in India after a minimum of two months, Realme is also prepping to launch its first 64MP camera smartphone. Dubbed Realme XT, this smartphone could be launched sometime in September. It is obvious that both these smartphones with 64MP camera to compete against each other.

Best Mobiles in India