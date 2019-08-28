Realme XT Quick Review: 64MP Camera Samples, Design, Display And Specifications

Insane 64MP Quad-Lens Camera Setup

A 64MP sensor strapped on a smartphone body sounds just downright ludicrous but that's where the market is heading. The 48MP sensor craze will soon fade away as the 64MP camera handsets will cloud the mid-range market. Having said that, Realme has one-up the game here by grabbing the title of unveiling the first mass-production model of world's first 64MP camera smartphone.

Realme XT sports a 4-lens camera setup at the back panel. The primary camera uses the newly developed 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor that works on 1.6-micron pixels and uses a 1/1.7-inch sensor. The camera uses tetracell technology, which is nothing but a type of pixel-binning process to combine four neighbouring pixels to form a bigger pixel for better light intake.

Impressive Details

As expected, the 64MP camera on Realme XT captures detailed shots. The 64MP images show even better details than the 48MP pictures shot on Realme X and Xiaomi Mi A3. This sensor can also record 4K videos with EIS-enabled. The camera app on Realme XT also offers all popular modes such as Time-lapse, slow-motion, HDR, Chroma Boost and a dedicated Night mode. The HDR shots and images captured with Chroma Boost mode looked quite vibrant but slightly unnatural.

Portrait Lens, And Dedicated Wide angle and Macro Lens

In addition to the 64MP camera, Realme XT features an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Notably, the camera configuration is similar to the recently launched Realme 5 series devices. Like the Realme 5 Pro, the macro shots captured on Realme XT are not the best-in-class as the lens configuration is the same; however, they still get the job done.

6.4” Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display With Dewdrop Notch

Even though the handset sports a big screen, it is quite comfortable to hold in one hand. Realme XT sports a 6.4" Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a dewdrop notch. The Super AMOLED screen offers a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and looks very crisp and vivid. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Dedicated MicroSD card, Type-C Port And In-screen Fingerprint Scanner

A metal frame holds the Super AMOLED screen and the glass back panel. Realme XT ships with a Type-C port placed at the bottom which is accompanied with a single bottom-firing speaker, a microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like the company's previous handsets, Realme XT also offers a dedicated microSD card slot. Moreover, the handset also features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which is very snappy.

Processor, Storage, Software And Battery Life

Realme XT is backed by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor that supplies power to the Realme 5 Pro and the Vivo Z1 Pro. Like the Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT will also be available in three configurations- 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage; 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage; and the flagship variant with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

The handset is powered by a 4,000mAh battery cell and also gets the VOOC 3.0 fast charging. For the software, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android Pie.

Are You Excited?

The 64MP camera sensor on the new Realme handset seems more than just a gimmick. The camera performance on this mid-range handset seems quite impressive; however, all other features and hardware specs are identical to the Realme 5 Pro.

We will soon evaluate the Realme XT's camera performance in detail. We will also test the battery life, gameplay experience, and run our usual set of benchmarks to test the full potential of the new Realme handset.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the rumoured Redmi 8 Pro stacks up against the Realme XT as the Xiaomi's handset is also expected to boast a 64MP camera sensor. Overall, the fight for the best mid-range smartphone is going to get more exciting in the coming months. Stay tuned.