Realme XT With 64MP Camera Expected To Launch Soon

Realme XT with a 64MP camera lens is likely to launch soon in India. This was confirmed by the company's CEO Madhav Seth at a launch event of the Realme 5-series phones. He also spoke about the Realme buds 2 headphones which will be available starting September 4.

What We Know So Far

Realme XT might get a four rear camera setup with a primary ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. At this point, the Realme XT is not the only device to have a 64MP sensor. Earlier, Xiaomi also confirmed that its new Note-series smartphone would come with a 64MP camera.

Realme Buds 2 Headphones Features, Offers

These headphones will feature 11.2mm bass boost drivers and Japan Daiko voice coils. While they have 3.5mm plugs, they can easily pair with devices having 3.5mm audio jacks. They come with cable organizers and built-in magnets, which prevent these headphones from being twisted.

The price of these headphones will start from Rs. 599 and they will be available on Realme.com. On purchasing these headphones, you will get 10% cashback of up to Rs 1,000 through Mobikwik.

Realme 5, 5 Pro Specifications

Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM, and 32/64/128GB storage options. It comprises a 12MP, an 8MP, and two 2MP sensors at the rear. Upfront, it uses a 13MP selfie snapper. The device runs Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone is available from Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. While it can be availed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM /64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM /128GB storage variant, respectively.

On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4/6/8GB RAM options, and 64/128 GB internal options. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

It is available for Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for variants- 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/ 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM, respectively.

