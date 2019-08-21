ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme XT With 64MP Camera Expected To Launch Soon

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Realme XT with a 64MP camera lens is likely to launch soon in India. This was confirmed by the company's CEO Madhav Seth at a launch event of the Realme 5-series phones. He also spoke about the Realme buds 2 headphones which will be available starting September 4.

    Realme XT With 64MP Camera Expected To Launch Soon

     

    What We Know So Far

    Realme XT might get a four rear camera setup with a primary ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. At this point, the Realme XT is not the only device to have a 64MP sensor. Earlier, Xiaomi also confirmed that its new Note-series smartphone would come with a 64MP camera.

    Realme Buds 2 Headphones Features, Offers

    These headphones will feature 11.2mm bass boost drivers and Japan Daiko voice coils. While they have 3.5mm plugs, they can easily pair with devices having 3.5mm audio jacks. They come with cable organizers and built-in magnets, which prevent these headphones from being twisted.

    The price of these headphones will start from Rs. 599 and they will be available on Realme.com. On purchasing these headphones, you will get 10% cashback of up to Rs 1,000 through Mobikwik.

    Realme 5, 5 Pro Specifications

    Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM, and 32/64/128GB storage options. It comprises a 12MP, an 8MP, and two 2MP sensors at the rear. Upfront, it uses a 13MP selfie snapper. The device runs Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

    The smartphone is available from Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. While it can be availed at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM /64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM /128GB storage variant, respectively.

    On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4/6/8GB RAM options, and 64/128 GB internal options. It has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

     

    It is available for Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for variants- 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/ 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM, respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue