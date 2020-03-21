Leaked MIUI 12 Update Roadmap Hints At September Rollout

Going by the update roadmap that has been leaked online, the private beta is likely to be rolled out from September this year. It was titled ‘MIUI 12 Official and Update Schedule' and has been taken down soon after it went live. However, screenshots of the same are making rounds online.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Roadmap

As per the screenshots of the cached version of the MIUI 12 roadmap post captured by Piunikaweb, the MIUI 12 rollout will debut in September. The first private beta version of the custom ROM will arrive in September and the beta will be released for some devices in October. Going by the same, the official launch of the next iteration of the custom ROM is slated for December.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Teased

Back in January this year, the MIUI 12 was teased by Xiaomi. It was teased that the custom ROM will be based on Android 11 and could be unveiled soon. Going by recent reports, the MIUI 12 is believed to arrive with new system fonts and retain a minimalistic design as seen on the previous iteration.

Signs Of MIUI 12 Spotted

In the meantime, a Chinese publication ITHome spotted the signs of MIUI 12 on the official MIUI website. The company also made a test participation link for the next iteration of the custom ROM live for briefly. Though the link wasn't working, then it is an indication that the MIUI 12 is all set to launching soon.

This post was shared by a Mi Influencer, so we can expect this information to be a speculation and it is yet to be confirmed officially by Xiaomi. This is the tenth-anniversary edition of the custom interface and is expected to bring many new changes and improvements. Even a recent logo teaser hinted at new color schemes and shades.