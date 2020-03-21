ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Leaked MIUI 12 Update Roadmap Hints At September Rollout

    By
    |

    The next iteration of the Xiaomi custom ROM is MIUI 12 and it is slated to be announced in the coming months. While the same is yet to be announced officially, the MIUI 12 update schedule has been leaked online. The update roadmap was published on the official community website for a brief duration.

    MIUI 12 Update Schedule
     

    Going by the update roadmap that has been leaked online, the private beta is likely to be rolled out from September this year. It was titled ‘MIUI 12 Official and Update Schedule' and has been taken down soon after it went live. However, screenshots of the same are making rounds online.

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Roadmap

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update Roadmap

    As per the screenshots of the cached version of the MIUI 12 roadmap post captured by Piunikaweb, the MIUI 12 rollout will debut in September. The first private beta version of the custom ROM will arrive in September and the beta will be released for some devices in October. Going by the same, the official launch of the next iteration of the custom ROM is slated for December.

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Teased

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Teased

    Back in January this year, the MIUI 12 was teased by Xiaomi. It was teased that the custom ROM will be based on Android 11 and could be unveiled soon. Going by recent reports, the MIUI 12 is believed to arrive with new system fonts and retain a minimalistic design as seen on the previous iteration.

    Signs Of MIUI 12 Spotted
     

    Signs Of MIUI 12 Spotted

    In the meantime, a Chinese publication ITHome spotted the signs of MIUI 12 on the official MIUI website. The company also made a test participation link for the next iteration of the custom ROM live for briefly. Though the link wasn't working, then it is an indication that the MIUI 12 is all set to launching soon.

    This post was shared by a Mi Influencer, so we can expect this information to be a speculation and it is yet to be confirmed officially by Xiaomi. This is the tenth-anniversary edition of the custom interface and is expected to bring many new changes and improvements. Even a recent logo teaser hinted at new color schemes and shades.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi miui news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X