GDC 2019: Intel announces 9th Gen Core CPUs for gaming laptops and more

The 9th generation of 'Coffee Lake' Core CPUs for mainstream and the high-end laptop has been announced by Intel. According to the announcement, the company will launch the next-generation Coffee Lake in the second quarter of 2019. However, the company has not disclosed the specifications of the models which are slated to launch. Intel made the announcement at GDC (Game Developers Conference) 2019 in San Francisco.

“Intel is on a journey to improve the graphics experience for over a billion consumers worldwide by working closely with our partners and customers, and bringing the gaming community along with every step of the way,” reads Intel Newsroom post.

It seems Intel is now targeting the gamers community who are looking for premium quality graphics with high framerates in the games and same framerates during streaming. Almost, all the game do live to stream, but the problem with the streaming is that the framerate drops when they do live to stream.

According to the reports, the upcoming CPU models is said to arrive with more power to support gaming and content creation with the standard form factors. Now the 9th Generation Core CPUs will come with Gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6 and Intel Optane Memory support. This will ensure low-latency communication and storage for better performance.

As per a leak reported by TechSpot, there will be two new models in each of the Core i9, Corei7, and Core i5. The alleged high-end Core i9-9980HK variant is said to arrive with eight cores with Hyper-threading technology, which makes it 16 threads virtually, along with a top boost speed of 5GHz. Meanwhile, the lower model Core i9-9980H will come with 4.8GHz.

The leaked Core i7 models are expected to be Core i7-9850H and Core i7-9750H. Both the models are said to feature six cores along with Hyper-Threading technology. The boost-speed of the models are said to be 4.6GHz and 4.5GHz respectively. The alleged Core i5-9400H and Core i5-9300H will feature four cores along with Hyper-Threading and runs on top of 4.3GHz and 4.1GHz respectively.

Intel also announced its 'Intel GameDev Boost' marketing program aimed at supporting the game development community, from indies to major studios, to help them access Intel’s 1 billion PC gaming systems across more than 175 countries. Join the Intel Game Dev Program to learn more about the program, the Runs Great on Intel technology certification, tools and tutorials to help plan and design games, free libraries, performance analyzers, tools to help code more efficiently plus optimizations for improved performance on Intel architecture.