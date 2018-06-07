ENGLISH

How to Get Free limited edition Intel i7-8086K CPU with 5.0 GHz clock speed

How to get limited edition Intel Core i7-8086K CPU?

By:

    Intel is now a fifty years old company and to celebrate this milestone, the company recently announced a limited edition 8th Gen Coffee Lake i7-8086K. To make it even more interesting, the company is giving away 8086 units of the Intel i7-8086K CPUs to selected users at free of cost. This is the latest chipset from Intel and the most powerful i7 processor ever with a whopping 5.0 GHz clock speed.

    How to Get Free limited edition Intel i7-8086K CPU

    How to get free Intel Core i7-8086K?

    This is a global giveaway, where a user has to register himself on the Intel website to become an eligible to get free CPU. That's all head towards the below-mentioned link to get a brand new flagship class Intel chipset for free of cost.

    Terms of conditions:

    Everyone is not eligible to participate in the giveaway. If you are staying in any one of the below-mentioned countries, then you can participate in the giveaway.

    Click here to enter the Giveaway

    US
    Mainland China
    Germany
    Canada
    France
    UK
    South Korea
    Taiwan and Japan

    It is pity that, Indians cannot participate in this giveaway. The entries will begin from 5 AM on the 7th of June (24 hours) PST.

    The company has even reserved the number of giveaways for certain regions.

    2086 people will be selected from the US
    2000 people will be selected from the China
    100 people will be selected from the Germany
    500 people will be selected from the Canada
    500 people will be selected from the France
    500 people will be selected from the UK
    500 people will be selected from the South Korea
    500 people will be selected from the Taiwan
    500 people will be selected from the Japan, which makes it a total of 8086 CPUs.

    Intel Core i7-8086K specifications:

    The chipset comes with 6 cores or 12 hyper-threads, which is expected to run on 95W Thermal Design Power (TDP). The base frequency of the CPU is set at 4.0 GHz, which can be brought up to 4.6 GHz using Turbo boost on all six cores. Or up to 5 GHz on a single core. Other specifications of this chipset are similar to the one Intel Core i7-8700K, except for the clock speed. As this is a limited edition CPU, Intel will be manufacturing these chipsets in limited numbers. However, there is no information on the number of chipsets, that Intel is planning to manufacture as well.

    Number of cores : 6 Cores

    Number of threads : 12 Cores

    Base Frequency : 4.0 GHz

    Thermal Design Power: 95W

    Max Turbo Frequency : 5.0 GHz

    Max Memory Size : 64 GB

    Memory Type : DDR4-2666 Tjunction : 100C

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
