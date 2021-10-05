How To Upgrade To Windows 11 Manually Following Simple Steps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Windows 11 is here and you don't have to wait in the queue to get your PC upgraded to the latest OS version. Like any new OS rollout with millions of users worldwide, it'll take time for everyone to get the upgrade, making it impossible to get it done overnight. Worry not, we have a trick up our sleeves that'll save you the wait to get the Windows 11 upgrade.

Windows 11 Upgrade Is Here

Windows 11 rollout will eventually reach all of us, but you might have to wait a bit longer. For those who don't want to wait anymore, you just need a little extra effect to get the Windows 11 update right away. But before updating to the latest Microsoft OS, there are a couple of pre-requisites your PC must have.

At the same time, Microsoft has even assured that you can experience Windows 11 even if you have an older machine. You will need to download an ISO file of the OS and install it manually. Plus, every time there's an update, you'll need to install a new ISO instead of an automatic update.

How To Get Windows 11 Manually?

Cutting the chase, let's see how you can get the Windows 11 upgrade instantly. Firstly, make sure your PC or laptop has already received the Windows 11 upgrade before cutting the queue. Here's how to check if your PC has already received the OS update: Open the Settings app on your system > Updates and Security > Windows Update.

Here, if you're lucky, you might see the Windows 11 update. Or you might get the latest bug fixes on Windows 10. This is an indication that you're still in the queue and might have to wait longer to get the Windows 11 upgrade. But you can cut the queue and get the Windows 11 upgrade with these easy steps:

Step 1: Open Windows 11 software download page. You can click on this link as well.

Step 2: Here, you can simply use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant and just click "Download Now". Follow the instructions that pop up.

Step 3: On the other hand, you can also create a bootable USB or DVD by selecting "Create Windows 11 Installation Media."

Step 4: You can download a disk image (ISO) for either bootable media or a virtual machine install.

Step 5: Lastly, just continue following the directions that will install Windows 11 OS instantly.

