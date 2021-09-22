How To Check If Your PC/ Laptop Supports Windows 11 Or Not Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 back in June, which is now all set to release for all eligible PC and laptops starting October 5. In June, Microsoft also introduced a tool called the PC Health Check app, which lets users check if the PC is compatible with Windows 11 OS.

However, it was pulled back for the controversies regarding system requirements. Now, ahead of the official announcement of Windows 11, the new version of the PC Health Check app has gone live which can be downloaded for everyone.

Windows 11 System Requirements

A PC needs a 64-bit CPU with at least two cores and 1GHz clock speed, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, TPM 2.0 feature, and so on. To know in detail about the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, you can head over to our previous story.

Microsoft has also announced a list of CPUs that will support Windows 11 and the lists include 8th-generation Intel processors, selected 7th-generation Intel processors (Core X series, Xeon W series, and the Core i7-7820HQ), and so on. However, with Windows 11 PC Health Check app you can simply check if your PC can install Windows 11 or not. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Firstly, you have to download the PC Health Check app by going to the official website (https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp)

Step 2: Now, run the downloaded installation file by double click and you need to follow the instructions which will be visible on the screen. The installation process will take some time.

Step 3: Once installation is done, open the tool on your PC.

Step 4: Then, tap on the 'Check now' option.

Step 5: Now, it will show a pop-up message which will let you know whether your PC can install Windows 11 operating system.

Do note that, if your PC or laptop is not compatible with Windows 11 update, the PC Health Check app will show you what changes are required for the next-generation Windows 11. Besides, one should know that Windows 11 will be a free update for all eligible PC or laptops.

