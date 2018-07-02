HP regains top spot in Indian PC market with 28.9%: CMR

HP Inc recorded a market share of 28.9 percent in overall PC Market in 1Q 2018, according to a new report by CyberMedia Research's (CMR).

HP regained its top spot with a high level of retail penetration. Initiatives focusing on customers and catering to gaming PCs were the main drivers for HP's growth, CMR said.

The research firm said after gaining momentum in the 4Q 2017, Dell lost the number one spot this quarter with a 23.4 percent market share in the overall India traditional PC market in 1Q 2018.

Dell is focusing on strengthening channel and partner-led business. The focus has been on new strategies to bring the product into the market with more emphasis on channel enablement, CMR informed.

While Lenovo has maintained the third spot, with a market share of 21.8 percent in 1Q 2018 in overall India traditional PC market.

Furthermore, CMR pointed out that the Indian PC market witnessed 8.4 percent decline in 1Q CY2018 when compared to the 4Q CY2017. Consumer PC Market declined by 9.2 percent in 1Q vis-a-vis 4Q CY2017, while enterprise PC segment declined by 7.8 percent.

According to Amit Sharma, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, "In 1Q 2018, PC vendors spearheaded new initiatives to strengthen their channel business. The major vendors focused on incentivizing their business partners. All these trends portend well for renewed market growth for the remainder of CY2018."

Meanwhile, CMR also expects that the PC Market is slated to grow in the remainder of 2018, with increased enterprise and consumer spending.

CMR anticipates that the overall PC market is likely to grow by 4 percent which is mainly driven by enterprise segment as compared to consumer segment. Enterprise segment is expected to grow at 5 percent this year whereas consumer segment is likely to see a growth of 2 percent as compared to last year.

"We believe the consumer spending will drive the uptake of new PC segments, including gaming laptops and convertibles. The enterprise PC segment will see renewed growth on the back of new Government initiatives under Digital India, and by increased spending from technology startups, and small and medium enterprises looking to deploy new PC devices," added Amit Sharma.