IBM Announces 2nm Chip Technology That Guarantees Better Smartphone Battery Life
IBM is one of the first brands to launch personal computers and has been doing a lot in the computing space over the last few decades. The company has now announced the world's first 2nm chip technology, which is expected to give a lot of advantages to smartphones and PCs when compared to current chip manufacturing technology.
Top-tier mobile processors like Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 are based on 5nm fabrication-- the gold standard in silicon manufacturing. The aforementioned processors not only offer great performance but also deliver great power efficiency.
According to IBM, when compared to 7nm fabrication, a 2nm fab will offer up to 45 percent higher performance while consuming 75 percent less power. IMB also claims that the 2nm chip technology can improve the battery life of a smartphone (four times to be exact).
IBM's 2nm chip technology is not only for consumer tech, as it can also be incorporated into servers and data centers to reduce power consumption and carbon footprint. IBM is also the first company to implement 7mn and 5nm fabrications along with other technologies like single cell DRAM, and more.
With the 2nm chip technology, a fingernail-sized chip can host a whopping 50 billion transistors. The increase in the number of transistors directly translates to smaller, faster, reliable, and efficient computers. This 2nm chip technology has been developed using IBM's nanosheet technology, using industry-first architecture.
Consumers Might Have To Wait
Most of the CPUs and GPUs are still using 10nm, 7nm, and only a select number of processors are using 5nm nodes. The 5nm fabrication technology will be taken over by 3nm fabrication technology, which will then be replaced by 2nm technology. So, one might have to wait for at least three to four years (on consumer electronics) to see smartphones, laptops, and computers with processors based on 2nm chip technology.
Though IBM claims that the 2nm technology will quadruple the battery life of a smartphone when compared to a phone with a 7nm processor, we don't think these numbers will translate 100 percent when it comes to real-world usage, as phones will get a lot more powerful, which will compensate the increase in the performance while consuming additional power.
