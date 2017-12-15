iMac Pro to soon be available for purchase in India at Rs. 4,15,000

Apple has just announced the pricing of iMac Pro in India. The company has also said the new all-in-one workstation would arrive to the Indian market soon.

As of now, it seems like only the base model of the iMac Pro will be made available in the country. The base model which features an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of DDR4 ECC RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and a 1TB SSD will carry the price tag of Rs. 4,15,000. The iMac Pro is already up for sales in the US, with the base model priced at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,20,600).

Coming back to the India launch of the brand-new iMac Pro, let's get into its specifications and features in detail. The base model of the iMac Pro comes with a 27-inch Retina 5K (5,120×2,880 pixels) display with a wide-color gamut (P3) and 500 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, it is powered by an 8-core 3.2GHz Intel Xeon W processor that clocks up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost, and has 19MB of cache. The processor is teamed up with a Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, 8GB of HBM2 memory, and 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM.

The iMac Pro base model in India sports a 1TB SSD. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and offers an Ethernet port, four USB Type-A (v3.0) ports, four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, SDXC card slot, four microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are other connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2. The all-in-one workstation will arrive with a Space Gray Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. A Lighting to USB cable will also be included in the box.

The dimensions of the new iMac Pro is 650×516×203mm, and it weighs 9.7kg. So what do you think about the iMac Pro? Will you spend Rs. 4,15,000 for it, do let us know in the comments.