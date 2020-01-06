Intel 10th Gen H-Series Comet Lake CPUs Teased At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

Intel recently unveiled its 10th Gen U series CPUs for laptops and notebooks. Now, at CES 2020 the company has officially unveiled the high-performance H series 10th Intel chipsets for laptops. The entry-level 10th Gen CPUs are called Ice Lake CPUs, whereas the newly unveiled series is called Comet Lake and there is a reason for the same.

These CPUs will have a TDP of 45W, making them high-performance chipsets, offering a clock speed of up to 5GHz. Similarly, the Comet Lake H-series CPUs will be based on 14++ nm architecture, similar to Skylake and Coffee Lake CPUs.

Considering 45W TDP, laptops equipped quipped with the 10th Gen H-series Comet Lake CPUs should come with an improved thermal design to obtain a sustained higher clock speeds. This also means that these chipsets will not be as power-efficient as we expected. Achieving the higher-clock limit will be entirely dependent on the cooling solution offered on the specific device.

These CPUs will be available with an 8-core and 16-thread design. Thanks to the higher clock speeds, these CPUs should be able to offer better gaming performance compared to AMD's counterpart. Only one or two prime CPU cores are expected to go up to 5.0GHz frequency.

Compared to the previous generation Intel H-series CPUs, the 10th Gen models can offer a clock speed of 5.0GHz on the Core-i7 model. Similarly, the Core-i9 model can go well over 5.0GHz. It looks like Intel is using Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology to achieve these numbers on a mobile/laptop form factor.

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series CPUs. Laptops featuring 10th Gen H-series chipset should hit the market probably in Q2 of 2020. Most of the gaming laptops launching in 2020 are expected to feature this chipset, especially the high-end variants.

Best Mobiles in India