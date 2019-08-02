Intel Announces 10th Gen Ice Lake Mobile Chipsets Based on 10nm Fabrication News oi-Vivek

Intel has launched its 9th gen Core-i series processors for desktops earlier this year. Now, the company has unveiled the 10th gen Core-i series processors based on 10nm fabrication for ultrabooks and laptops. It is accompanied by the new Intel Iris Plus integrated GPU, code-named Ice Lake. Here is everything you need to know about the latest processors from Intel.

The company has launched a total of 11 CPUs with six U-series chipsets and five Y-series chipsets. The major difference between the U-series and the Y-series is the clock speed. The former will have a higher clock speed compared to the latter. Similarly, the Y-series chipsets will have a lower TDP and will be used in ultrabooks.

Features Of Intel 10th Gen Core-i Series Chipsets

All 11 chipsets in the Ice Lake series come with a quad-core CPU with eight hyper threads. These CPUs supports up to 64GB of LPDDR4 RAM with storage/memory support for PCIe 3.0, SATA, and SD 3.0. The chipset offers the latest PCIe 3.0 lanes with support for Thunderbolt 3.

Concerning connectivity, these CPUs offer Wi-Fi 6, 5.0GHz Wi-Fi, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with support for VESA Adaptive Sync display standard. Intel has officially confirmed that the devices powered by these processors will go on sale from November/December 2019.

10th Gen Intel U-Series Chipsets

Core i7-1068G7

Core i7-1065G7

Core i5-1035G7

Core i5-1035G4

Core i5-1035G1

Core i3-1005G1

10th Gen Intel Y-Series processors

Core i7-1060G7

Core i5-1030G7

Core i5-1030G4

Core i3-1000G4

Core i3-1000G1

Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing said:

These 10th Gen Intel Core processors shift the paradigm for what it means to deliver leadership in mobile PC platforms. With broad-scale AI for the first time on PCs, an all-new graphics architecture, best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 - all integrated onto the SoC, thanks to Intel's 10nm process technology and architecture design - we're opening the door to an entirely new range of experiences and innovations for the laptop.

Our Opinion On the 10th Gen Intel Core-i Series Chipsets

Compared to the previous (9th Gen) Intel Mobile chipsets, these are based on 10nm fabrication, which will offer better energy efficiency. Similarly, these chipsets do support the latest standards like Wi-Fi 6 and PCIe 3.0, making this chipset future-ready.

