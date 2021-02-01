Intel Core i9-11900K Outshines Ryzen 5950X In CPU Performance: Most Powerful Desktop CPU? News oi-Vivek

Intel is all set to launch two high-performance desktop CPUs -- the Intel Core i7-11700K and the Intel Core i9-11900K in Q1 2021. It now looks like the company is extensively testing the performance of these two CPUs across various benchmark platforms, and the Core i9-11900K has emerged as the fastest desktop CPU ever.

In a leak, the Intel Core i9-11900K and the Intel Core i7-11700K has scored 3,764 and 3,448 points, respectively. And these two processors have outperformed every Zen3 architecture CPUs from AMD in the single-core performance.

However, do note that the PassMark CPU benchmark tool is said to favor Intel over AMD especially with the 10th version of the PassMark benchmark, so, take these numbers with a grain of salt. Intel CPUs are always known for offering higher CPU clock speed when compared to AMD, and it even stays true for the Core i9-11900K and the Core i7-11700K with a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz and 5GHz, respectively.

However, when compared to the products like the Ryzen 9 5950X, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7, and the Core i9 just has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads, whereas the Ryzen 9 5950X has a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. Not just that, the Ryzen 9 also has more cache memory when compared to the Intel counterpart.

As per the pricing, the Intel Core i9-11900K is likely to cost similar to the Ryzen 9 5950X, whereas the Intel Core i7-11700K is expected to cost as much as the Ryzen 5900X. As of now, there is no information on when these CPUs might launch in India. Given the peak single-core CPU performance, these CPUs should offer better gaming performance when compared to the latest CPUs from AMD.

