Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Better Than Rocket Lake?

If you are familiar with Intel's nomenclature, then you might already know that the Intel Core i9-12900K is the next-gen high-performance desktop processor. The company is expected to launch the 12th Gen Intel Core series of CPUs (for ultrabooks, laptops, and desktops) by the end of 2021.

The Intel Core i9-12900K has been spotted on a benchmark platform, along with the ASUS Z690 motherboard. Earlier leaks already suggested that the Core i9-12900K will have 30MB of L3 cache along with a peak CPU clock speed of 5.3GHz.

According to the PugetBench benchmark, the Intel Core i9-12900K along with the RTX 3090 GPU has scored 1575 points with a rendering score of 137.2. Do note that, the benchmark was run on a PC running on Windows 10, and the performance is likely to improve with the Windows 11 OS.

On top of that, the Intel Core i9-12900K is likely to be running on an earlier firmware, hence, these numbers are likely to improve when the product launches officially.

Intel Core i9-12900K Vs Intel Core i9-11900K

The Intel Core i9-11900K and the RTX 3090 posted an overall score of 1548 along with 123.6 points on the PugetBench rendering test. These numbers clearly indicate that the upcoming CPU is definitely more powerful than its predecessor and is expected to offer this bump in performance while consuming less power.

What To Expect From Alder Lake?

The company recently confirmed that the Alder Lake CPUs will be based on Intel 7 architecture with a new microarchitecture, offering a combination of high-performance cores and efficient cores. The number of cores will vary from model to model. The Intel Core i9-12900K is likely to have eight high-performance cores, and eight efficient cores, taking the total core count to 16.

The architecture of the Alder Lake CPU is quite different from the Rocket Lake CPU. The 12th Gen Intel Core CPU will definitely offer better single-core and multi-core performance and is also expected to come with more powerful onboard graphics. It will also offer support for DDR5 RAM, which should further increase the performance and memory bandwidth of PCs.

