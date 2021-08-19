Intel Architecture Day 2021: Alder Lake Consumer Processor Family Announced News oi-Vivek

Intel has unveiled several new technologies relates to upcoming CPUs and GPUs during Intel Architecture Day 2021. The company has officially announced the Alder Lake CPU family for consumer business. Alder Lake is a hybrid CPU architecture that uses Golden Cove and Gracemont microarchitecture. Intel also made a few announcements regarding the upcoming server-grade CPUs and GPUs.

12th Gen Intel Core Series Will Be Known As Alder Lake

Intel has confirmed that the next generation of consumer CPUs for desktops, laptops, and ultrabooks will be available by the end of 2021. These CPUs will be based on Intel 7 fabrication. All these CPUs will feature a hybrid CPU architecture which will include high-performance cores and efficient cores, which will be known as P-cores and E-cores, respectively.

The P-core on the Alder Lake processor will be based on the Golden Cove microarchitecture, while the efficient E-cores are based on Gracemont microarchitecture. P-cores will offer peak single-core performance while the E-cores will offer efficient multi-threaded performance.

A high-performance Alder Lake desktop CPU will have an equal number of P-core and E-core (8+8), while a high-performance mobile CPU for gaming laptops will have six P-cores and eight E-cores. Similarly, a 12th Gen Intel Core processor for ultrabooks will have two P-cores and eight E-cores.

Additional Features Of Alder Lake CPUs

With Alder Lake, Intel will offer features like support for PCIe Gen4, DDR5 memory, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on the mobile version of the 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Hence, it will offer higher data bandwidth when compared to the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs.

Intel ARC Is Also Coming

Intel recently confirmed the launch of the dedicated GPUs under the banner Intel ARC. These CPUs are said to offer high-performance computer cores along with AI capabilities to offer smart upscaling technology, where the GPU will render the scenes at 1080p and then smartly upscales it to 4K resolution.

As the company has already confirmed Intel ARC GPUs will be available from OEMs in both laptop and desktop form factors starting Q1 2022. A 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and Intel ARC GPU should offer great energy efficiency without compromising on performance.

