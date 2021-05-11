11th Gen Tiger Lake H Series CPU Launched: Made For High-Performance Gaming Laptops News oi-Vivek

Intel has officially launched a new range of 11th Gen H series, vPro, and Xeon series of processors for gaming and high-performance laptops. According to Intel, the 11th Tiger Lake H series processor with 10nm SuperFin technology offers desktop-like performance on a laptop form factor.

These new high-performance processors from Intel offer up to 8 cores, 16 threads with features like Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, capable of offering up to 5GHz clock speed. Additionally, these processors also offer PCIe 4.0 technology, offering faster data transmission between CPU, GPU, and storage.

The new CPU cores are based on Willow Cove core microarchitecture, which claims to offer improved performance and power efficiency. These CPUs also support features like Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4b, DDR4 memory, and more. The 11th Gen H series offers up to 19 percent improvement in terms of multi-core performance when compared to the 10th Gen H series processors.

The 11th Tiger Lake H series CPUs do support resizable bar technology, which enables the CPU to use GPU memory for offering a smooth gaming experience. It is said that a CPU with resizable bar support can offer up around 5 percent improvement in gaming performance, on select titles.

Most of the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H series processors can also be overclocked using Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, which offers more than 140 controls for processor clocks, memory timings, and voltage settings. This allows users to control per-core voltage and they can also modify AVX2/512 voltages, offering complete freedom for the overclocking enthusiasts.

Coming to the connectivity, the 11th Gen H series processors will come with WiFi 6/6E connectivity, which offers higher download and upload speed with lower latency when compared to 5GHz WiFi.

Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H Series Processor

Intel has confirmed that there will be more than 30 laptops, powered by the 11th Gen H35 CPUs, which are less than 20mm in thickness. Similarly, there will be 80+ enthusiast laptops with the 11th Gen H series CPUs from more than 7 OEMs across the globe. These laptops will have varying specifications with up to 17-inch 360Hz refresh rate display or a 1440p panel with multi-screen implementation.

11th Gen Intel vPro And Xeon W1100 CPUs

Just like the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H series CPUs, Intel also announced 11th Gen vPro and Xeon W1100 are designed for laptops, which are meant for content creators and business professionals. These CPUs have been tuned to offer better performance on product development workloads, and also offer better chip-level security.

