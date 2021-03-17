11th Gen Intel Core S-Series Desktop Processors Launched: Most Powerful CPU? News oi-Vivek

Intel has finally unveiled the next-generation desktop Intel Core S-series processors for consumers. These processors offer up to 5.3GHz clock speed with 19 percent improved gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC). This means, even with a similar clock speed, the 11th Gen Intel Core S-Series will offer better performance.

These are also the first set of desktop processors from Intel to feature Intel Xe graphics architecture, which should offer better onboard graphics performance. Intel also claims that most games still depend on low-latency and high-frequency-cores and the company is delivering the same with 11th Gen Intel desktop processors.

11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K -- The Torch Bearer

The 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K is the most powerful consumer desktop CPU from Intel. This is an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 5.3GHz. It also comes with 16MB of Intel Smart Cache and can support DDR4 memory with up to 3200MHz.

As stated before, the Core i9-11900K offers up to 19 percent improved gen-over-gen IPC and also comes with the Intel Xe graphics, which doubles the graphics performance when compared to the previous generation Core i9 processor.

Intel has also introduced Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support​, which should help to offer better AI capabilities and it is also said to improve the performance of deep learning workloads.

New Overclocking Tool

With the 11th Gen S-Series Desktop CPUs, Intel has also introduced a new overclocking tool, which supports real-time memory overclocking on motherboards with H570 and B560. On top of that, users can also utilize tools like Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and a new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).

Other prominent features of the 11th Gen S-Series desktop processors are 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media​ (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.

There are over 19 new desktop CPUs under the 11th Gen series, and Intel has also announced refreshed 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, and here are the details regarding the same.

