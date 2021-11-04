Intel Core i9-12900K Can Achieve 8GHz Using Liquid Nitrogen News oi-Vivek

The Intel Core i9-12900K is currently the most powerful consumer-grade CPU from the Alder Lake series. According to the official documentation, the Intel Core i9-12900K has a max turbo frequency of 5.2GHz. However, this is not the max frequency that the processor can achieve, as it could go as high as 8GHz.

HiCookie, an extreme CPU overclocking enthusiast has achieved a whopping 8GHz clock speed on the Intel Core i9-12900K. His build comprises of Z690 Aorus Tachyon motherboard, which in itself is a high-end board combined with DDR5-4300 RAM, which was also overclocked to DDR5-8300.

Obviously, he used liquid nitrogen to keep the temperature under control and to break the previous overclocking record. The screenshots shared by Aorus validate the fact that HiCookie was able to take the Intel Core i9-12900K 8GHz and was able to sustain the CPU at the clock speed for a while.

Don't Try This At Home

Intel has always been making high-end overclock-friendly CPUs, and the latest Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K is no different. Though it uses two CPU architecture with efficient and performance cores, this will not stop an enthusiast from overclocking.

Though one can overclock to an extension using the official tools, overclocking with up to 8GHz clock speed needs practice, skill, and liquid nitrogen. At these speeds, CPUs will be highly unstable and it is best to run the CPUs at the normal rated clock speeds to get better performance and energy efficiency.

If you still want to overclock the CPU, you can always use tools like Intel Performance Maximizer, which will smartly overclock the CPU without making the system unstable. Again, for optimal overclocking, you also need high-end components like a PSU with a lot of power head, high-speed RAM, and a high-end gaming motherboard.

It is interesting to see that the user was able to overclock the CPU to 8GHz using a Gigabyte motherboard and RAM. Hence, if you plan on overclocking, you can choose to get the same RAM and motherboard, just to ensure they won't be the bottleneck in your overclocking experience.

Z690 AORUS rompe los récords de overclocking de Dual 8 GHz en i9-12900K CPU / DDR5 Memory🚀#Z690 #Z690TACHYON #Intel pic.twitter.com/2Ov3bIEFae — Aorus (ES) (@aorus_es) November 3, 2021

