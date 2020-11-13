Intel Server GPU Announced: Made For Android Cloud Gaming And Media Streaming News oi-Vivek

Intel has officially launched its first discreet server-grade GPU -- the Intel Server GPU XG310. Based on the Xe-LP microarchitecture, it is tailor-made for Android cloud gaming and media streaming.

A single Intel XG310 consists of four Intel Server GPUs. A two-card based system of this kind can support up to 100 to 160 simultaneous users. These are energy-efficient graphics cards with a 128-bit pipeline and 8GB of dedicated DDR4 video memory.

According to Intel, the combination of Intel Server GPUs and Intel Xeon Scalable processors can support larger numbers of streams and subscribers per system with a low total cost of ownership (TCO). The Intel Server GPU XG310 uses x16 PCIe Gen 3.0 technology, and the company is working with various partners like Gamestream, Tencent Games, and Ubitus to optimize cloud gaming for Android devices.

Besides the hardware solution, the company has also launched Intel OneAPI, which is a software toolkit for developers. It offers tools for building, analyzing, optimizing, and scaling HPC applications.

Using Intel OneAPI, the company has optimized Xe graphics to Linux platform to offer better performance on tasks like Linux 3D. On top of that, Intel is also working to improve the Linux gaming experience, where a native user can now run a game in a virtual machine (VM) while retaining the native GPU performance. It is achieved using technologies like full host integration with zero-copy sharing between the VM and host.

Intel Implicit SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) is another tool that the company launched, which can now run on top of OneAPI Level Zero to provide low-level, direct-to-metal interfaces. OneAPI is based on a variant of the C programming language, which enables features like a single program, multiple data programming, which can be used to accelerate the Intel OSPRay ray tracing engine on Intel CPUs.

Best Mobiles in India