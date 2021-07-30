Intel Xeon W-3300 Processors Announced: Made For Workstation Professionals News oi-Vivek

Intel has officially launched a new series of high-performance CPUs -- the Intel Xeon W-3300 series of processors. These CPUs will be available from the system integrator partners starting today. The company claims that the Xeon W-3300 CPUs are built for handling next-generation applications that depend on heavily threaded, input/output-intensive workloads.

Besides, these CPUs offer Intel AVX-512 (Advanced Vector Extensions), which can accelerate workloads like scientific simulations, financial analytics, AI, deep learning, 3D modeling and analysis, image and audio/video processing, cryptography, and data compression.

Intel Xeon W-3300 Features

Under the Xeon W-3300 series, the company has unveiled five new CPUs -- the W-3375, W-3365, W-3345, W-3335, and W-3323. The top-of-the-line model -- the Xeon W-3375 offers up to 38-cores and 78-threads. On top of that, the CPU also offers Intel Hyper-Threading Technology and can offer up to 4.0GHz clock speed and up to 64 PICe Gen4 lanes, which should be more than enough to configure multiple graphics cards and SSD storage.

The Xeon W-3375 also offers 57 MB of Intel Smart Cache along with 8 channel memory support. This CPU has a TDP of 270W, while the entry-level model -- the Intel Xeon W-3323 with 12-cores and 24-threads offers 21 MB of Intel Smart Cache and a TDP of 220W.

As per the memory support, the Xeon W-3300 series of CPUs can support up to 4TB DDR4-3200 error-correcting code (ECC) memory. When compared to the previous generation Xeon processor, the Xeon W-3300 offers 2.5 times more memory capacity with 31 percent more memory bandwidth.

The Xeon W-3300 series of CPUs can offer up to 45% faster multi-threaded performance on tasks like Cinema 4D workloads and can offer up to 27% increased performance on 3D rendering software like AutoDesk Maya when compared to the Xeon W-3200.

Intel Xeon W-3300 Pricing And Availability

Here are the RCP pricing details of all five Intel Xeon W-3300 CPUs. The Xeon W-3323 is the most affordable of the lot and costs $949 while the top-of-the-line model -- the Xeon W-3375 retails for $4,499.

Intel Xeon W-3375 Processor -- $4,499 (~Rs. 3,34,685)

Intel Xeon W-3365 Processor -- $3,499 (~ Rs. 2,60,294)

Intel Xeon W-3345 Processor -- $2,499 (~Rs. 1,85,903)

Intel Xeon W-3335 Processor -- $1,299 (~Rs. 96,633)

Intel Xeon W-3323 Processor -- $949 (~Rs. 70,597)

