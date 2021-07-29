Intel Unveils NUC 11 Extreme Kit, A Compact Sized High-Performance PC With 11th Gen Intel CPU News oi-Vivek

Intel has officially launched the NUC 11 Extreme Kit compact PC, codenamed Beast Canyon. The Intel NUC 11 is based on the 11th Gen CPUs from Intel with enough space to install a full-sized graphics card. On top of that, the NUC 11 also offers an extensive range of I/O, just like any desktop computer.

The front of the NUC 11 is covered with the iconic skull logo with customizable RGB lighting and the front of the case also has a couple of USB ports, while the majority of the I/O is located at the back, including a LAN port, HDMI port, USB-A port, and a couple of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support.

Intel NUC 11 Specifications

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit comes in two options. The base model is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700B while the high-end model features the 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11900KB CPU. Both CPUs offer an 8-core, 16-thread configuration, the Core i7-11700B offers a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz, while the COre i9-11900KB can go up to 5.0GHz.

Both variants come with Intel UHD Graphics with up to 1.45GHz clock speed. It does have a PICe Gen4 slot with up to 16 lanes and the NUC 11 also has a dual SODIMM slot which supports up to 64GB of 3200 MT/s DDR4 memory.

Coming to storage, the NUC 11 Extreme Kit does offer four M.2 slots. One of the slots is directly connected to the CPU and offers PCIe Gen4 speeds, there are two more M.2 slots based on PCIe Gen3 or SATA3, there is a slot for Intel Optane memory.

As this is a NUC device, the user has to install storage, RAM, and even an operating system. It does come with a case, motherboard, PSU, and a CPU. The NUC 11 Extreme Kit is fitted with a 650W power supply with 80+ gold certification and should be able to power a GPU with a power requirement of 300W to 400W without any issue.

Intel NUC 11 Pricing And Availability

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit based on the Intel Core i7-11700B retails for $1,150 (~Rs. 85,408) while the Intel NUC 11 with the Intel Core i9-11900KB costs $1,350 (~Rs. 1,00,261). Both models will be available in select markets, starting Q3 2021. As of now, there is no information on the official pricing or the availability of the Intel NUC 11 in India.

Best Mobiles in India