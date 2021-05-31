Computex 2021: Intel Launches New Tiger Lake CPUs And 5G Solutions News oi-Vivek

Computex is an annual tech event, where new announcements regarding computers and laptops are made. This event is usually hosted in Taiwan. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it has now taken the online-only approach. Brands like Intel and AMD have participated at Computex 2021, where they have announced some new CPUs, compact PCs, 5G modems, and more.

Intel has officially launched two new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, rated up to 28W with Iris Xe graphics. The new Intel Core i5-1155G7 is a quad-core CPU with a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5GHz. This CPU offers 8MB L3 cache and Iris Xe GPU with 80 EU (execution units), clocked at 1.35GHz.

The brand has also launched Intel Core i7-1195G7, which is a quad-core processor with a base clock speed 2.9GHz and a boost clock speed of 5GHz. This is the most powerful CPU in the 11th Gen Tiger Lake U series processor with the Xe GPU clocked at 1.4GHz. So, in terms of CPU and GPU, the Core i7-1195G7 offers best-in-class performance.

5G Solution From Intel

Back in 2019, Intel sold its 5G assets to Apple. And now, the company has launched its first 5G networking solution, in collaboration with MediaTek. The new 5G modem goes by the name Intel 5G Solution 5000, with 3G, 4G, and 5G capabilities, and is expected to work with most laptops with a mini M.2 slot.

This connects over PCIe 3.0 interface which even supports 5G Sub-6 GHz network in select markets. And the 5G model from Intel also offers a wide range of network support and can be used on devices that run on Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS, and can offer up to 4700 Mbps download and 1250Mbps upload speed.

NUC II Extreme

Intel has officially launched a new compact high-performance PC -- NUC II Extreme, powered by the 11th Gen H series Tiger Lake processor, and this PC can even power a full-sized GPU. This unit also has a typical skull logo, which now gets an RGB effect. The device can be configured with Intel Core i5, Core i7, and the Core i9 processor. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of NUC II Extreme.

