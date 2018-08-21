Intex forays into computer gaming mouse segment

Intex Technologies announced the launch of 2 feature-rich models - Mouse GM Drive Gaming Optical & Mouse GM Rapid Gaming Optical' at very affordable price points of Rs.450 and Rs.799.

Nidhi Markanday, Director - Intex Technologies said: "Despite the fact that consoles like XBox and Play Station have picked up fast among the tech-savvy youngsters especially in big cities, Desktop Gaming in India still enjoys a major share of over 60 percent of the market. The vast majority of the young population residing in Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns still prefer Desktop Gaming over Console Gaming, owing to affordability."

"These trends clearly show the immense untapped potential and Intex being an established brand in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities will be able to capitalize the most. We are quite upbeat on introducing our first range of Gaming Mouse as we believe this is a product that is a class apart providing an ultimate gaming experience to its users in the given price range, Nidhi said.

The new GM Drive Gaming Mouse is a 6D mouse that comes with 6 dedicated buttons for independent functioning with 800 to 2400 DoT Per Inch (DPI) optical sensor with appealing black & blue color combination while GM Drive Rapid Gaming Mouse is a 7D mouse has 7 dedicated buttons which can be adjusted to 1000 to 3200 DPI (Dots Per inch) for high-resolution gaming as per the need of the user.

It also has a backlight that constantly changes colors with edgy design giving it a premium look.

Furthermore, the key functions include programmable buttons, better grip, the higher sensitivity with high DPI settings providing a jitter free experience, adjustable weight and faster response time with greater accuracy.

These features allow the mouse to perform better when used with more taxing programs, allowing the user quicker reactions and more comfortable movements, Intex said.