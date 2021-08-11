Kingston FURY Impact, Beast, And Renegade High-Performance DDR4 RAM Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Kingston FURY, a subdivision of Kingston Technology has officially launched three new high-performance RAM under the Kingston FURY lineup. The Kingston FURY Beast and the Kingston FURY Reganarade are made for PCs while the Kingston FURY is for high-performance laptops and PCs that accept SODIMM style memory.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM Features

The Kingston FURY Renegade is the most powerful DDR4 RAM from the company with up to 5333MHz frequency. This RAM module comes with a black aluminum heat spreader along with a black PCB. To top it off, the RAM also supports RGB lighting. Price starts at Rs. 6,800 for the 8GB single stick configuration.

The RAM supports both AMD and Intel-based systems, where one can easily overclock on an Intel PC by enabling XPM profile from the BIOS. Do note that, to overclock the RAM, you should have a CPU and a motherboard that supports the same. On top of that, the RAM also comes with a lifetime warranty and is tested to make sure that it is free from manufacturing and materials defects.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM RGB Specifications

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Kit of 8: 256GB

Frequencies2: 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8mm

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM non-RGB Specifications

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Kit of 8: 128GB, 256GB

Frequencies2: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz, 4800MHz, 5000MHz, 5133MHz, 5333MHz

Latencies: CL13, CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19, CL20

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V, 1.55V, 1.6V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 Features

Unlike the FURY Renegade, the Kingston FURY Beast is for those who do not want to spend a lot on the RAM. The Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 costs as little as Rs. 3,300 a single 4GB DDR4 stick and offers up to 3733MHz frequency.

This module also supports overclocking on both Intel and AMD-based machines. The RAM automatically overclocks to 2666MHz, depending on the system. The RGB version of the RAM has a built-in heat spreader. Additionally, the lighting can be controlled using the Kingston FURY CTRL or the tool from the motherboard.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Specifications

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 41.24mm x 7mm

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 non-RGB Specifications

Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kit of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 Features

The Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 is a SODIMM format RAM with a black PCB and thin thermal label, which helps with heat dissipation. This module can offer up to 3200MHz while consuming just 1.2V of power. This RAM can also be used on PCs and laptops with both Intel and AMD CPUs. A single 8GB RAM costs Rs. 5600, and it is also available in single and two-stick kits.

Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 Specifications

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Frequencies3: 2666MHz, 2933MHz, 3200MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL20

Voltage: 1.2V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm

