Kingston FURY Impact, Beast, And Renegade High-Performance DDR4 RAM Launched In India
Kingston FURY, a subdivision of Kingston Technology has officially launched three new high-performance RAM under the Kingston FURY lineup. The Kingston FURY Beast and the Kingston FURY Reganarade are made for PCs while the Kingston FURY is for high-performance laptops and PCs that accept SODIMM style memory.
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM Features
The Kingston FURY Renegade is the most powerful DDR4 RAM from the company with up to 5333MHz frequency. This RAM module comes with a black aluminum heat spreader along with a black PCB. To top it off, the RAM also supports RGB lighting. Price starts at Rs. 6,800 for the 8GB single stick configuration.
The RAM supports both AMD and Intel-based systems, where one can easily overclock on an Intel PC by enabling XPM profile from the BIOS. Do note that, to overclock the RAM, you should have a CPU and a motherboard that supports the same. On top of that, the RAM also comes with a lifetime warranty and is tested to make sure that it is free from manufacturing and materials defects.
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM RGB Specifications
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Kit of 8: 256GB
- Frequencies2: 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz
- Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19
- Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8mm
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RAM non-RGB Specifications
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Kit of 8: 128GB, 256GB
- Frequencies2: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz, 4800MHz, 5000MHz, 5133MHz, 5333MHz
- Latencies: CL13, CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19, CL20
- Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V, 1.55V, 1.6V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm
Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 Features
Unlike the FURY Renegade, the Kingston FURY Beast is for those who do not want to spend a lot on the RAM. The Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 costs as little as Rs. 3,300 a single 4GB DDR4 stick and offers up to 3733MHz frequency.
This module also supports overclocking on both Intel and AMD-based machines. The RAM automatically overclocks to 2666MHz, depending on the system. The RGB version of the RAM has a built-in heat spreader. Additionally, the lighting can be controlled using the Kingston FURY CTRL or the tool from the motherboard.
Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Specifications
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz
- Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19
- Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 41.24mm x 7mm
Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 non-RGB Specifications
- Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Kit of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Frequencies: 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 3733MHz
- Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19
- Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm
Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 Features
The Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 is a SODIMM format RAM with a black PCB and thin thermal label, which helps with heat dissipation. This module can offer up to 3200MHz while consuming just 1.2V of power. This RAM can also be used on PCs and laptops with both Intel and AMD CPUs. A single 8GB RAM costs Rs. 5600, and it is also available in single and two-stick kits.
Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 Specifications
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Frequencies3: 2666MHz, 2933MHz, 3200MHz
- Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL20
- Voltage: 1.2V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C
- Dimensions: 69.6mm x 30mm
