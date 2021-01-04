Just In
- 38 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For January 5: You Can Win Philips Induction Cooktop
-
- 5 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 11, Galaxy A51, iPhone 12 Pro Max, vivo X60 Pro And More
- 11 hrs ago OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 Series Android 11 Update Arriving This Week: Report
- 14 hrs ago BSNL Revises Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 187 Plan To Offer 2GB Data Per Day
Don't Miss
- Finance 14 Stock Picks For 2021 From Experts
- News UP to conduct dry run of COVID-19 vaccination today; Cops, Anganwadi workers among others to help
- Lifestyle On Deepika Padukone’s Birthday, Her Regal Looks From Her Songs In Period-Drama Films Decoded
- Sports Dakar 2021: Al Attiyah wins second stage
- Education IISc KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
- Movies Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Bollywood's Queen Bee Who Proved That No Dream Is Too Big!
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 2 Results & Highlights: Indian Riders Finishes Strong & Steady
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In January 2021
Kingston Canvas Go Plus MicroSD Review: Versatile Storage Solution
I still remember buying an 8GB microSD card a few years ago and wondering how this tiny piece of a chip can store 1000s of images, photos, or music. Fast forward, we now have microSD cards that offer over 1TB of storage space with a similar form-factor, and can easily be used with multiple devices.
- Universal formfactor
- Works in extreme weather conditions
- SD adapter included in the package
- Slightly expensive
When it comes to storage solutions, Kingston has been one of the prominent players. The company has been launching storage products for a long time, and it recently launched the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD with up to 512GB storage.
I have been using the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD with 256GB storage for the last few weeks on multiple devices such as laptops, smartphones, and DSLR, and here is my comprehensive review of the same.
Specifications
- Capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Standard/Class: Class 10, UHS-I, U3, V30, A2
- Performance: 170/90MB/s read/write (128GB-512GB)
- Dimensions 11mm x 15mm x 1mm (microSD)
- 24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm (with SD adapter)
- Format: exFAT
- Operating temperature: -25°C~85°C
- Storage temperature: -40°C~85°C
- Voltage: 3.3V
- Warranty/support: Lifetime
Comes With An SD Adapter
The best part about the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is that it comes with an SD card adapter. Though it is easy and affordable to buy an SD adapter, getting the one that offers the full bandwidth of the microSD is a little tedious process.
When a company includes one in the retail package, one can be sure that the bandwidth of the memory is not last when using an adapter. The Canvas Go Plus microSD is a Class 10, UHS-I, U3, V30, A2 memory card, and these standards reassure that the microSD can be used with multiple devices that are certified to use a microSD card of a certain class.
On top of that, the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is definitely one of the fastest microSD cards that we have tested to date. The company claims that the Canvas Go Plus microSD with 256GB storage will offer a peak read speed of 170MB/s and a peak write speed of 90MB/s.
Works With Almost Any Device
One of the best parts of a microSD card is that it works with almost any device. The Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD can be used with smartphones, laptops, computers, drones, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and tablet computers.
Given the form factor, it is also easy to carry around and easy to lose as well. I was able to use the microSD card to copy the photos that I took from the DSLR without needing any external dongle. While using this card with the DSLR, I used the SD adapter, and while copying the files, I directly inserted the microSD card into my laptop (HP Spectre X360).
Speed Test
On CrystalDiskMark 8.0, the performance of the microSD card was slightly slower than the claimed speed with a peak read speed of 94.14 MB/s, and a peak write speed of 86.56 MB/s. Though the write speed is similar to the company's claims, the read speed was slightly slower than the brand states.
When it comes to real-world performance we achieved an average write speed of 75MB/s, whereas the peak write speed was 79MB/s. Hence, one can easily use this microSD card to do various tasks like recording 4K videos, and can even be used for 4K video playback without any issue.
Verdict
The Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is a good modern-day storage solution that offers high read and write speeds. Due to the form factor, it can also be used with multiple devices without any issue.
Canvas Go Plus microSD is definitely a versatile memory card for those, who want a single memory chip that works with multiple devices without any issue. On top of that, the microSD card also comes with a lifetime warranty and can even work in extreme weather conditions.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
48,995
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000