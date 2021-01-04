Kingston Canvas Go Plus MicroSD Review: Versatile Storage Solution

Specifications

Capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Standard/Class: Class 10, UHS-I, U3, V30, A2

Performance: 170/90MB/s read/write (128GB-512GB)

Dimensions 11mm x 15mm x 1mm (microSD)

24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm (with SD adapter)

Format: exFAT

Operating temperature: -25°C~85°C

Storage temperature: -40°C~85°C

Voltage: 3.3V

Warranty/support: Lifetime

Comes With An SD Adapter

The best part about the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is that it comes with an SD card adapter. Though it is easy and affordable to buy an SD adapter, getting the one that offers the full bandwidth of the microSD is a little tedious process.

When a company includes one in the retail package, one can be sure that the bandwidth of the memory is not last when using an adapter. The Canvas Go Plus microSD is a Class 10, UHS-I, U3, V30, A2 memory card, and these standards reassure that the microSD can be used with multiple devices that are certified to use a microSD card of a certain class.

On top of that, the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is definitely one of the fastest microSD cards that we have tested to date. The company claims that the Canvas Go Plus microSD with 256GB storage will offer a peak read speed of 170MB/s and a peak write speed of 90MB/s.

Works With Almost Any Device

One of the best parts of a microSD card is that it works with almost any device. The Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD can be used with smartphones, laptops, computers, drones, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and tablet computers.

Given the form factor, it is also easy to carry around and easy to lose as well. I was able to use the microSD card to copy the photos that I took from the DSLR without needing any external dongle. While using this card with the DSLR, I used the SD adapter, and while copying the files, I directly inserted the microSD card into my laptop (HP Spectre X360).

Speed Test

On CrystalDiskMark 8.0, the performance of the microSD card was slightly slower than the claimed speed with a peak read speed of 94.14 MB/s, and a peak write speed of 86.56 MB/s. Though the write speed is similar to the company's claims, the read speed was slightly slower than the brand states.

When it comes to real-world performance we achieved an average write speed of 75MB/s, whereas the peak write speed was 79MB/s. Hence, one can easily use this microSD card to do various tasks like recording 4K videos, and can even be used for 4K video playback without any issue.

Verdict

The Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSD is a good modern-day storage solution that offers high read and write speeds. Due to the form factor, it can also be used with multiple devices without any issue.

Canvas Go Plus microSD is definitely a versatile memory card for those, who want a single memory chip that works with multiple devices without any issue. On top of that, the microSD card also comes with a lifetime warranty and can even work in extreme weather conditions.