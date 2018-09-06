List of Best premium smartphones with microSD card slot to buy in India

The users who have strong penchant for premium smartphones, can refer our list below. This list comprises few of the high-end devices that offer top-quality features. With several features, these phones also come with the support of micro SD card. If you have a huge number of files, apps or any other data that you want to store permanently in the massive storage- you can go for such devices mentioned in our list.

Memory Cards or micro SD Cards play a vital role in our new age technology, and without memory cards you won't save anything in your mobile, camera or game gadgets. These tiny chips are mostly available on mobiles or in a cameras.

These cards bring in some advantages which are: they are reliable, they are portable, they come in all sorts of sizes, they are used in various devices such as cameras, computers or mobile phones, they consume very little power which makes them an attractive choice for devices that use batteries etc.

While, these cards come with some disadvantages also. They can easily break, can be lost, misplaced or crushed easily, and they can also be affected by electronic corruption.