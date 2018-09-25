macOS Mojave now available for Macbooks and iMacs for free of cost

macOS Mojave, the latest mac-operating system from Apple is now available for download for free of cost. The macOS Mojave or the macOS 10.14 is available for MacBooks and iMacs, which were introduced in from mid-2012. It is recommended to install the macOS Mojave on Macs which comes with metal capable graphics cards.

The macOS Mojave was initially announced at WWDC 2018 as a developers version. And now, the stable version has been released for the general public. One of the main highlights of the macOS Mojave is the system-wide dark mode feature. Other additional features like a redesigned app store, news app, voice memos are the some of the highlights of the macOS Mojave.

The update is around 5.7 GB in size. So, make sure to connect your mac with a high-speed Wi-Fi connection for the faster update procedure. If you are updating a MacBook, then make sure to plug in the power-cord.

How to install macOS Mojave?

Go to the app store on your mac and search for macOS Mojave, click on install to begin the installation process.

Highlights of the macOS Mojave

Dark Mode

• Experience a dramatic new look for your Mac that puts your content front and center while controls recede into the background.

• Enjoy new app designs that are easier on your eyes in dark environments.

Desktop

• View an ever-changing desktop picture with Dynamic Desktop.

• Automatically organize your desktop files by kind, date, or tag using Stacks.

• Capture stills and video of your screen using the new Screenshot utility.

Finder

• Find your files visually using large previews in Gallery View.

• See full metadata for all file types in the Preview pane.

• Rotate an image, create a PDF, and more - right in the Finder using Quick Actions.

• Mark up and sign PDFs, crop images, and trim audio and video files using Quick Look.

Continuity Camera

• Photograph an object or scan a document nearby using your iPhone, and it automatically appears on your Mac.

Mac App Store

• Browse handpicked apps in the new Discover, Create, Work, and Play tabs.

• Discover the perfect app and make the most of those you have with stories, curated collections, and videos.

iTunes

• Search with lyrics to find a song using a few of the words you remember.

• Start a personalized station of any artist's music from the enhanced artist pages.

• Enjoy the new Friends Mix, a playlist of songs your friends are listening to.

Safari

• Block Share and Like buttons, comment widgets, and embedded content from tracking you without your permission with enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention.

• Prevent websites from tracking your Mac using a simplified system profile that makes you more anonymous online.

Apple News

• Read Top Stories selected by Apple News editors, trending stories popular with readers, and a customized feed created just for you.

• Keep your favorite topics, channels, and saved stories up to date on your Mac and iOS devices.

Stocks

• Create a customized watchlist and view interactive charts that sync across your Mac and iOS devices.

• Browse business news driving the markets curated by Apple News editors.

Voice Memos

• Make audio recordings, listen to them as you work with other apps, or use them in a podcast, song, or video.

• Access audio clips from your iPhone on your Mac using iCloud.

Home

• Organize and control all of your HomeKit accessories from your desktop.

• Receive real-time notifications from your home devices while you work.