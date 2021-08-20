Just In
Microsoft 365 Price Hiked After 10 Years: Here’s The Reason
Microsoft recently announced the successor to the Windows 10 -- Windows 11 OS, which will be available as a free update for Windows 10 users by the end of 2021. Microsoft started offering some of its products as a service with subscription plans back in 2011.
Now, after 10 years, Microsoft has increased the price of some of its services such as Microsoft 365 and Office 365. According to Microsoft, the company has added a lot of new features to these services and will continue to add additional apps as a part of these services in the coming days.
According to Microsoft, when Office 365 was launched back in 2011, it only had Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Lync, Exchange, and InfoPath. Similarly, Microsoft 365 was launched in 2017, and the company has added 24 new apps in just four years along with 1,400 new features.
Over the last 10 years, Microsoft has added new features and capabilities as follows:
Access, Bookings, Delve, Forms, GroupMe, Kaizala, Lens, Lists, OneDrive, OneNote Class Notebook, Planner, Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Publisher, SharePoint, Staff Hub, Stream, Sway, Teams, To-Do, Visio, Whiteboard, and Yammer to Office 365.
New Features
Along with the price hike, Microsoft has introduced a few more new features such as unlimited dial-in capabilities for Microsoft Teams meetings. This feature will be applicable for both Microsoft 365 E5 and Office 365 E5 subscribers with support for 44 languages and will be available in 70 different countries.
Microsoft 365, Office 365 Price Hike
Microsoft has increased the prices of the various subscription plans for Office 365 and Microsoft 365. On some plans, the price difference is just a dollar, while some plans now cost almost four dollars more than the previous price. Here are the complete details on the new prices of these subscription services.
Microsoft 365 Business Basic
- Previous price: $5/month (~Rs. 372.01)
- New price: $6/month (~Rs. 446.42)
Microsoft 365 Business Premium
- Previous price: $20/month (~Rs. 1488.05)
- New price: $22/month (~Rs. 1636.86)
Office 365 E1
- Previous price: $8/month (~Rs. 595.22)
- New price: $10/month (~Rs. 744.03)
Office 365 E3
- Previous price: $20/month (~Rs. 1488.05)
- New price: $23/month (~Rs. 1711.26)
Office 365 E5
- Previous price: $35/month (~Rs. 2604.09)
- New price: $38/month (~Rs. 2827.30)
Microsoft 365 E3
- Previous price: $32/month (~Rs. 2380.88)
- New price: $36/month (~Rs. 2678.49)
