Just In
- 5 hrs ago Amazon boat Accessories Fest 2021: boAt Rugged v3, boAt LTG 500 2Mtr, Boat Dual QC Port And More
-
- 12 hrs ago How To Unlock Home Screen Layout On Redmi, Samsung, Realme, And Oppo Smartphones?
- 14 hrs ago How To Get 10GB Data For 20 Days From BSNL
- 14 hrs ago Realme Race Likely To Arrive In India As Realme GT
Don't Miss
- News Our most important partner in Indo-Pacific Region: US on India
- Finance Spot Gold Trade To Become A Reality Soon
- Sports Australian Open: Andreescu sent packing in first tournament since 2019
- Movies Meenakshi Dileep Wins The Internet With New Dance Video; Gets Compared With Mother Manju Warrier
- Lifestyle Tara Sutaria Looks Amazing In Her Ivory Embroidered Suit; You Can Wear It For Festive Events
- Education TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2021 Declared At tnpsc.gov.in
- Automobiles Tata Tiago Colour Options To Be Reshuffled: Discontinue Yellow & Replace With New Arizona Blue
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In February
MS Excel Shortcut Keys: Best 15 MS Excel Keyboard Shortcut Keys You Should Know
Microsoft Excel is probably one of the handiest and extensively used tools today. With calculations, graph tools, tables, and many others - Microsoft Excel is an easy software for all your professional and personal work. However, having a couple of keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Excel could make it much easier to operate.
Whether you're a pro getting a hang of the keyboard shortcuts could help save time and boost productivity. And if you're a beginner, learning the keyboard shortcuts will help you navigate through MS Excel much easily. We've listed out 15 simple and easy-to-remember shortcut keys for Microsoft Excel.
Best 15 MS-Excel Keyboard Shortcuts
F4: Repeats the previous command, including repeating the last action.
F9: One of the most important shortcut keys, this enables you to calculate all worksheets in all open workbooks.
F11: Enables you to make a bar graph on the selected data in a separate sheet.
F12: Pops open the Save As window, allowing you to save the MS Excel file in any location you wish.
Shift + F11: This allows you to insert a new worksheet within the same MS Excel workbook.
Shift + F9: Shortcut enables calculations only in the active worksheets.
Shift + Arrow key: Adds a new cell in the direction of the Arrow key used.
Ctrl + F1: The shortcut helps to show or hide the ribbon.
Ctrl + F2: Switches to print preview.
Ctrl + Shift + U: Expands or collapses the formula bar.
Ctrl + Shift + $: Selected cells formatted as currency.
Ctrl + Shift + #: Selected cells formatted as date with day, month, year format.
Ctrl + Shift + %: Selected cells formatted as percentage.
Alt + F1: This allows you to make an embedded bar chart on the selected cells.
Alt + Q: Shortcut key opens the 'Tell me what you want to do', enabling you to search for a feature.
Bonus Shortcut Keys To Remember
Apart from these, there are a couple of basic shortcut keys that can be used across Microsoft Office. Some are listed below:
Ctrl + Z: Undo an action
Ctrl + Y: Redo an action
Ctrl + F4: Closes the opened file
Ctrl + S: Saves the file'
Ctrl + N: Opens new page
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620