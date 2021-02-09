MS Excel Shortcut Keys: Best 15 MS Excel Keyboard Shortcut Keys You Should Know Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Excel is probably one of the handiest and extensively used tools today. With calculations, graph tools, tables, and many others - Microsoft Excel is an easy software for all your professional and personal work. However, having a couple of keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Excel could make it much easier to operate.

Whether you're a pro getting a hang of the keyboard shortcuts could help save time and boost productivity. And if you're a beginner, learning the keyboard shortcuts will help you navigate through MS Excel much easily. We've listed out 15 simple and easy-to-remember shortcut keys for Microsoft Excel.

Best 15 MS-Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

F4: Repeats the previous command, including repeating the last action.

F9: One of the most important shortcut keys, this enables you to calculate all worksheets in all open workbooks.

F11: Enables you to make a bar graph on the selected data in a separate sheet.

F12: Pops open the Save As window, allowing you to save the MS Excel file in any location you wish.

Shift + F11: This allows you to insert a new worksheet within the same MS Excel workbook.

Shift + F9: Shortcut enables calculations only in the active worksheets.

Shift + Arrow key: Adds a new cell in the direction of the Arrow key used.

Ctrl + F1: The shortcut helps to show or hide the ribbon.

Ctrl + F2: Switches to print preview.

Ctrl + Shift + U: Expands or collapses the formula bar.

Ctrl + Shift + $: Selected cells formatted as currency.

Ctrl + Shift + #: Selected cells formatted as date with day, month, year format.

Ctrl + Shift + %: Selected cells formatted as percentage.

Alt + F1: This allows you to make an embedded bar chart on the selected cells.

Alt + Q: Shortcut key opens the 'Tell me what you want to do', enabling you to search for a feature.

Bonus Shortcut Keys To Remember

Apart from these, there are a couple of basic shortcut keys that can be used across Microsoft Office. Some are listed below:

Ctrl + Z: Undo an action

Ctrl + Y: Redo an action

Ctrl + F4: Closes the opened file

Ctrl + S: Saves the file'

Ctrl + N: Opens new page

