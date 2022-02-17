Microsoft Brings New Touch Gestures To Windows 11; What’s New In-Store? News oi-Megha Rawat

Windows 11 will have new touch gestures, Start menu folders, a rebuilt Task Manager, and a slew of other enhancements. A new release of Windows 11 is now available for testers, and it's packed with new features that appear to dramatically improve Windows 11's general usefulness.

Windows 11 Is Modifying The Menu Arrangement

Clients using Windows 11 will be able to customize the stuck section of the Start menu into envelopes using the new Start menu organizers. You may create an organizer by dragging an application on top of another, and you can edit and delete applications inside envelopes.

Although the ability to rename organizers is coming in future test versions, it's exciting to see additional personalization on the Start menu, especially since Windows 11 launched with a few options for modifying the menu arrangement.

Microsoft To Launch Touch Gestures

If users liked the gestures in Windows 8, Microsoft is shortly releasing five new touch gestures to Windows 11 that will make tablet use a little easier. The first is the option to bring up the Start menu by swiping up on the taskbar and dismissing it by swiping down. On the Start menu, users may also swipe between pinned, all apps, and recommended / more.

The third new touch gesture allows you to slide from the taskbar's bottom right to see the Quick Settings menu, which is essential if you need to quickly toggle airplane mode or retrieve Bluetooth settings.

The animations for bringing up the Notification Center have been improved, and touch-oriented apps now feature a new full-screen gripper that prevents you from mistakenly swiping from the tablet's edges. Rotating your device between portrait and landscape orientation is also becoming "snapper" and "more responsive."

Windows 11 To Gets Live Captions

Live Captions will be available in Windows 11 via the Winkey + CTRL + L shortcut. People who are deaf or hard of hearing will benefit significantly from Live Captions, but they will be available to everyone and will be generated instantly on-device from any audio source. Subtitles can be displayed at the top or bottom of a screen or float in a window. This appears to be a great accessibility feature for Windows 11.

The new Snap Configurations feature in Windows 11 is also becoming better, allowing you to move an app to the top of a window and see all the layouts available. Microsoft is also adding a Do Not Disturb setting to its Focus function. It's a lot easier to rapidly silence notifications so that you only see the ones that are important or for alarms.

Windows 11 To Get Revamped Configuration Settings

Microsoft is also adjusting the configuration settings for sleep and screen off in the power settings in Windows 11. It will cut energy consumption on PCs. These new settings will only appear if you clean install Windows 11, although new PCs will surely come with more aggressive sleep / screen-off choices in the future.

Microsoft To Introduce Drag And Drop Feature To Taskbar

The ability to drag and drop on the Windows 11 taskbar is another enhancement on the way. This was a major feature that was missing from the initial launch, so Windows 11 customers will be relieved to see it return. Microsoft is also updating File Explorer to make it simpler to see your OneDrive storage and expanding the Quick Access feature to allow you to pin files as well as folders.

The new Task Manager in Windows 11 is now available for download. It comes with a redesigned command bar and a dark appearance, as well as an efficiency mode that allows you to control how much system resources apps can use.

These new Windows 11 features are currently in testing, so some of them will most likely appear in monthly updates during 2022. Microsoft just released Windows 11's first major update, and the company has stated that new features will not be released only once a year.

