Microsoft to include eye tracking system in upcoming Windows 10 upgrade

Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming version of Windows 10 will support eye tracking feature. The Redmond based tech giant has also announced that the feature will be supported by several devices available currently which also includes trackers manufactured by Tobii.

The feature is under development majorly to help people suffering from neuromuscular diseases such as ALS. The eye tracking system is an adoption from a sophisticated technology that was developed for former NFL player Steve Gleason.

Patients who fight disorders such as ALS can only move their eyes and facial muscles. Microsoft developed the eye tracking system that allows such patients to control a PC using merely eye movements and gaze.

Microsoft explained, "Eye Control makes Windows 10 more accessible by empowering people with disabilities to operate an on-screen mouse, keyboard, and text-to-speech experience using only their eyes. The experience requires a compatible eye tracker, like the Tobii 4C, which unlocks access to the Windows operating system to be able to do the tasks one could previously accomplish with a physical mouse and keyboard."

The launch dates for the update has not been specified yet but since the technology is still in its early days of developments it is unlikely that it will be included in the Creators Update for Windows 10 coming out in September.

This is not the first time Microsoft is working to make life easy for the physically challenged lot with the use of technology. Bill Gates has always emphasized on using technology to make life better for people and Microsoft is doing just that.